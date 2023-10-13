Pinellas commissioners want assurances on the Rays' stadium cost

Pinellas County commissioners got to ask questions Thursday about a deal to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The cost of the new $1.3 billion Rays stadium project in St. Petersburg will be split three ways. The Rays will pay $700 million, St. Petersburg $287.5 million and the county $312.5 million.

The county will issue bonds to pay for some or all of its share, to be paid back through the county's bed tax.

During the meeting, several commissioners wanted to make sure that cost won't go up as the project progresses. County administrator Barry Burton said increased costs would be the Rays' responsibility.

"As we said at this point they can they can you know pave the entryways with gold you know because it's on their dime," Burton said.

Burton said the bonds the county will issue to pay its share of the stadium development will be paid down only through a bed tax.

"So this is probably one of the largest economic development projects that will produce new tax revenue for the county in the county's history," Burton said. "And so this is a huge economic development project paid for by our visitors."

Pinellas commissioners will meet with the Rays and the city to work out all the details, with final approval expected in March.

