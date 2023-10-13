© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pinellas commissioners want assurances on the Rays' stadium cost

WUSF | By Craig Kopp
Published October 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An artist rendering of the new Rays stadium and redeveloped 86-acre Gas Plant site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines Co.
Gensler
The county will issue bonds to pay for some or all of its share, to be paid back through the county's bed tax.

The county will pay $312.5 million through its bed tax, and no more, commissioners said.

Pinellas County commissioners got to ask questions Thursday about a deal to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The cost of the new $1.3 billion Rays stadium project in St. Petersburg will be split three ways. The Rays will pay $700 million, St. Petersburg $287.5 million and the county $312.5 million.

The county will issue bonds to pay for some or all of its share, to be paid back through the county's bed tax.

During the meeting, several commissioners wanted to make sure that cost won't go up as the project progresses. County administrator Barry Burton said increased costs would be the Rays' responsibility.

"As we said at this point they can they can you know pave the entryways with gold you know because it's on their dime," Burton said.

Burton said the bonds the county will issue to pay its share of the stadium development will be paid down only through a bed tax.

"So this is probably one of the largest economic development projects that will produce new tax revenue for the county in the county's history," Burton said. "And so this is a huge economic development project paid for by our visitors."

Pinellas commissioners will meet with the Rays and the city to work out all the details, with final approval expected in March.

Tags
Economy / Business Tampa Bay RaysTropicana FieldGas PlantSt. PetersburgPinellas County
Craig Kopp
I started my journalism career delivering the Toledo Blade newspaper on my bike.
See stories by Craig Kopp
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now