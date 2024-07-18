St. Petersburg says yes to a new Rays stadium and Gas Plant District redevelopment

A years-long pursuit of a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays, and a transformation of downtown St. Petersburg, is a step closer to coming to fruition.

The St. Petersburg City Council approved by a 5-3 vote on Thursday a plan to build a new baseball stadium to replace Tropicana Field, and redevelop the Gas Plant District - a once, predominately Black neighborhood demolished in the 1980s.

Under the proposal, St. Petersburg will contribute $312.5 million, Pinellas County another $287.5 million — primarily from bed taxes levied on hotel and motel stays. The Rays and developer Hines would pay for the remainder, at least $700 million.

City council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Brandi Gabbard, Copley Gerdes and Ed Montanari voted in favor. Richie Floyd, Lisset Hanewicz and John Muhammad cast no votes.

The redevelopment, if approved by the Pinellas County Commission, will reimagine an 86-acre tract in downtown St. Petersburg.

In addition to a new ballpark for the Rays, plans include affordable housing, a new facility to house the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, green space, office and retail space, and a concert venue.

The revised plan also now calls for a supermarket; council approval of any reduction in the number of affordable apartments to be built; and having set dates for development milestones that would have to be met.

But the centerpiece will be a new, multi-purpose 30,000-seat baseball stadium that would be smaller but provide fans with a more up-close experience.

“Our baseball park will be the most intimate and inviting in the sport,” Rays President Matt Silverman said in a release to present new renderings of the stadium. “The park is designed to bring our fans as close to the field as possible, to create a distinctive, compelling game experience.”

The city will now hold public hearings on financing their part of the project. It would be asked to approve $291.5 million in bonds to finance the stadium and $140 million in bonds for infrastructure, such as roads, water and utility construction.

The proposal now goes before a Pinellas County Commission vote on July 30.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for coverage.