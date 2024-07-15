St. Petersburg is set to vote on the Gas Plant redevelopment and a new Tropicana Field

It has been years in the making, and after several months of give and take between St. Petersburg city officials and the Tampa Bay Rays/Hines partnership, the city council is expected to vote on the redevelopment plan Thursday.

But first, a joint meeting of the council, city administrators and the development partnership will be held on Tuesday to iron out any remaining disagreements.

The revised plan now calls for a supermarket, city council approval of any reduction in the number of affordable apartments that would be built, a voluntary agreement of 15% of all hours of work that would be performed by "disadvantaged workers," and having set dates for development milestones that would have to be met.

Here's some of the proposed changes:

Historic Gas Plant District Redevelopment Agreement



Clarification that the Developer is a joint venture consisting of Hines Affiliates and Rays Affiliates.



City Council approval is required to reduce the number of affordable/workforce housing units on-site.



Additional details regarding the $50 million Intentional Equity Commitment.



Clarifications regarding the timing of the $10 million commitment to the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.



The inclusion of a 10% apprenticeship requirement utilizing good faith efforts.



City Council approval of any substitute community benefit obligations.



New language providing for a voluntary agreement of 15% of all hours of work to be performed by disadvantaged workers and 15% of all hours of work to be performed by apprentices for the horizontal infrastructure of the project, subject to good faith efforts.



Additional city parcel closing conditions.



Clarifications regarding permitted transfers.



Additional language tying the Stadium Development and Funding Agreement to the Redevelopment Agreement.



An increase in the minimum open space requirement to 12 acres.



The inclusion of one fresh food and produce retailer, consisting of at least 10,000 gross square feet, to the minimum development requirements.



An additional minimum development check-in period, requiring the construction of at least 400,000 gross square feet by December 31, 2030.

Stadium Development and Funding Agreement



The use of good faith efforts to achieve LEED certification for the Stadium.



Photovoltaic installations will be designed for potential renewable energy onsite.



The inclusion of EV parking stalls and charging stations minimums.



City Council approval requirement for any eliminations or alterations of Definitive Elements.



New language providing for a voluntary agreement of 15% of all hours of work to be performed by disadvantaged workers and 15% of all hours of work to be performed by apprentices, subject to good faith efforts.

Stadium Operating Agreement

City Council approval requirement for replacement parking areas.



Revised language ensures each City employee receives one ticket to the annual St. Petersburg employee celebration game.

Tampa Bay Rays / Courtesy The Tampa Bay Rays released new renderings and details on the new ballpark and development that would replace Tropicana Field for the 2028 season.

The plan calls for a $1.3 billion, 30,000-seat domed stadium for the Rays to be open in 2028. The pavilion-style stadium is envisioned as a multi-purpose facility that could be used for concerts and festivals.

Rays President Matt Silverman said the deal would likely keep the team in St. Petersburg for more than the 30 years outlined in the proposed agreement.

After the vote, the city could would hold public hearings on financing their part of the $6.5 billion project. They would be asked to approve $291.5 million in bonds to finance the stadium and $140 million in bonds for infrastructure, such as roads, water and utility construction.

ALSO READ: Coverage of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment on WUSF

Pinellas County would still have to vote on its financial commitment. The county would contribute $287.5 million, primarily from bed taxes levied on hotel and motel stays. St. Petersburg would contribute $312.5 million, and the Rays would pay for the remainder, at least $700 million.

City officials project more than $1 billion in property tax revenue would come from the redeveloped Tropicana Field site over the next 60 years.

There seems to be enough votes for the project to pass. Council members voted 5-3 in June in favor during the first public hearing, with with council members Richie Floyd, John Muhammad, and Lisset Hanewicz voting no.

Hines/Tampa Bay Rays / Courtesy This rendering shows Tropicana Field to the right, along with the redeveloped property.

How you can watch

Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting at 9 a.m., and Thursday's 11 a.m. city council vote are open to the public.

Public comment will not be taken during Tuesday's meeting.

Seating for both meetings will be limited in Room 100 at City Hall, 175 5th St. N., and overflow seating will be available.

The meetings will also be televised here. They will also be televised on Spectrum (641), Wow (15) and Frontier (20).

The city council will vote on the redevelopment Thursday at 11 a.m.