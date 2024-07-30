Pinellas County votes in favor of paying for new Tropicana Field redevelopment plan

A new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays will soon arise on a redeveloped Tropicana Field parking lot.

Pinellas County Commissioners voted five to two Tuesday to give more than $312 million in tourist tax money to help transform the stadium site into a mixed-use development that includes offices, housing and hotel rooms.

It is being billed as the largest redevelopment plan in the county's history.

Commissioner Janet Long said the impact will be felt for decades.

“This vote we are poised to take today is more than about a baseball stadium,” she said. “It is a transformational once in a lifetime opportunity. That isn't just for us today. It is for our future generations.”

Commissioner Rene Flowers said this helps right a wrong that happened decades ago when the mostly-black Gas Plant District was bulldozed to build Tropicana Field.

"For this construction development property, we're talking about over 30 years where this could make a true difference in the meaningful lives of people that reside in South St. Petersburg," she said.

Commissioner Dave Eggers cast one of the two no votes after asking for a 30-day extension to see if the county could get a better deal.

"Think about what you can do to make this deal better, " Eggers said, "that it brings the community together a little bit more, that provides a little less debt from this county, a little less debt from the city to be used in other areas."

He was joined by Commissioner Chris Latvala.

"I want professional baseball to stay here. I want the Rays to stay here," Latvala said. "But at what price? If we were able to spread our $312 million over the course of a decade or two, I may be a yes. By paying it all upfront, we will be financing our portion at a cost of about $615 million. That will be a little over $20 million a year over the next 30 years."

The money would come from a 6% tax levied on hotel or rental room fees. It can be spent only on tourist-related and economic development expenses, including stadiums.

The vote came two weeks after St. Petersburg City Council members gave their approval for the plan.

The fixed-roof stadium is expected to be ready for play in spring 2028. The proposal would anchor the Rays in St. Petersburg for at least 30 years.

A key part of the deal is the $6.5 billion project to redevelop the Gas Plant District, a once-thriving African American community that was torn down in the 1980s.

The plan includes building a Black history museum, affordable housing, a hotel, green space, a supermarket, entertainment venues, and office and retail space. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch also promises it will bring thousands of new jobs.

Although local business and political leadership have mostly supported the investment, there have been detractors, mostly concerned about spending the public money on other community needs.