Orlando group pitches a 'stable' baseball option amid Rays' latest stadium saga

Orlando is renewing an effort to bring Major League Baseball to the city – and this time, they have a Hall of Famer at its helm.

Former Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin joined the Orlando Dreamers organization as its Major League Baseball ambassador. He is fronting a push renewed in 2019 by Pat Williams, who helped bring the NBA’s Orlando Magic to the city. Williams died last year at age 84.

SPRING TRAINING: Team-by-team guide to the 2025 Grapefruit League

During a press conference last week, Larkin spoke about the importance of stability in baseball.

“Baseball is a humbling sport. It’s a predictive sport. It’s a strategic sport,” he said. “And when you have volatility, it’s kind of tough to have all those elements involved.”

Orlando Dreamers Barry Larkin is serving as an ambassador for the Orlando Dreamers baseball group trying to bring a major-league team to Central Florida. Larkin is a Hall of Fame shortstop who played for the Cincinnati Reds.

That volatility includes teams looking for new homes. He specifically mentioned the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas, which is set for 2028.

He also talked about the Tampa Bay Rays’ future, which is still up in the air.

The Rays have yet to finalize a deal for a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area. The team has until March 31 to move forward with a proposal for a $1.3 billion stadium to replace Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Larkin said he has spoken with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who he said agreed there needs to be that stability.

“One thing Orlando is not is volatile,” he said. “One thing Orlando is is stable.”

Jim Schnorf, co-founder of the Orlando Dreamers, said the organization has nearly half a billion dollars in verbal commitments.

The Dreamers also have plans for a stadium, which features a transparent roof and a capacity of 45,000. The proposed location is near Universal Studios’ new theme park, which will open in May.

Larkin compared his experience playing at Tropicana Field, which opened in 1990, and LoanDepot Park in Miami, which opened in 2012.

Orlando Dreamers / Instagram The renderings for an Orlando stadium were posted by the Orlando Dreamers on Instagram in 2023.

He also said Orlando is a larger market compared to Las Vegas, where the A’s will end up.

He said the Dreamers could end up with a team through relocation, because Orlando “deserves” an MLB franchise.

“This organization will be successful because we win, not because somebody else loses,” Larkin said.