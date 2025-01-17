Rays adjust game times with hopes of avoiding summer heat and rain

The Tampa Bay Rays have turned to meteorology to help schedule starting times for their first foray in hosting outdoor baseball.

The Rays are playing this regular season’s home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa due to the damage at Tropicana Field caused by Hurricane Milton. On Thursday, they announced tweaks in game times with an eye on the weather, traffic and events at adjacent Raymond James Stadium.

During the spring, from April through May, most weeknight games will begin at 7:05 p.m., with Saturday games at 4:10 p.m. and Sunday games at 1:40 p.m.

But starting in June, as summer heat and rain settles into the region, weeknight games shift to 7:35 p.m., and Sunday times move to 12:05 p.m. Other starts will vary.

The hope is to begin games before or after the most oppressive heat and daily late-afternoon storms.

Last season at indoor Tropicana Field, most nights games began at 6:50.

Other adjustments are slated to accommodate Buccaneers and University of South Florida football games at Raymond James Stadium, across Dale Mabry Highway.

Also, a Metallica concert at the football stadium will force a 1:10 p.m. start against the Miami Marlins on Friday, June 6. The teams also play at 12:10 p.m. before a second Metallica show on Sunday, June 8.

“We know that the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field will bring new challenges, and we are working hard to create an outstanding game day experience for fans,” Bill Walsh, the team’s chief business officer, said in a statement.

Parking lots will open three hours before each game in an attempt to ease entry, especially during weeknight rush hour. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

Parking spaces will be available for purchase at a later date. The Rays plan to use Raymond James Stadium’s lots, with the Steinbrenner Field lot used for premium parking. A pedestrian bridge passes over Dale Mabry.

“We worked with Major League Baseball to craft a game schedule that considers weather, traffic and other events in the area,” Walsh added. “We’re excited for a fun and memorable year ahead.”

Steinbrenner Field is the spring home of the New York Yankees and regular season ballpark for the Yankees’ Single-A minor-league team, the Tampa Tarpons. Seating capacity is about 11,000.

Tampa Bay pitchers and catchers report for spring training Feb. 11 at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte. Other players are due Feb. 16.

Interestingly, the exhibition season opens at Steinbrenner Field against the Yankees on Feb. 22, with the spring home opener in Port Charlotte the next day against the Boston Red Sox.