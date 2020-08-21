-
Rachel Balkovec, the first woman to manage a Major League Baseball affiliate, is set to become the Marlins' director of player development, an AP source said.
The 34-year-old former softball catcher, who is the first woman to manage a minor league baseball team, led the Tampa Tarpons to a 9-6 win in Friday night's season opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.
The New York Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.
The New York Yankees named Rachel Balkovec as the manager of one of their minor league affiliates — making her the first woman to break into the managerial ranks at that level.
