Rays' opener pushed a day, giving more time to prepare Steinbrenner Field

The Tampa Bay Rays' season opener against the Colorado Rockies was pushed back a day until March 28 on Monday to give team an extra day to adapt Tampa's Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa Bay is playing home games at the Yankees' spring training facility in 2025 because of damage to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg caused by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9.

The Yankees' last spring training home game is against the New York Mets on March 24.

The Yankees said Sunday the Rays “will have limited permission to sell regular-season advertising inventory throughout the seating bowl, including stadium concourse walls, the scoreboard (both signage and videoboard spots) and the outfield walls.”

Rays staff will operate the scoreboard and employ Tampa Bay elements. The statue of late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner will remain in place outside the stadium but decisions have not been made on the large Y-A-N-K-E-E-S signs on each side of the stadium and the Yankees mural on the back of the scoreboard facing North Dale Mabry Highway.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play 19 of its first 22 games at home and 37 of 54 through May 28, then play 64 of its last 108 games on the road in an attempt to avoid summer thunderstorms at the open-air ballpark.

The site of any Rays postseason games would be decided jointly by the Rays, Yankees and Major League Baseball, the Yankees said.

Tampa Bay will use the Yankees' clubhouse on the first-base side, which was renovated during the 2023-24 offseason. New York will use the visitors clubhouse for its regular-season games at Steinbrenner Field.

A building containing a visitors batting cage and weight room was previously built on the third-base side and additional team dining facilities and a new weight room are under construction on the first-base side.

Yankees personnel will not have access during the regular season to their pitching facility near back field No. 3 and rehab players will be limited to the nearby minor-league facility, on Himes Avenue at Columbus Avenue. The Rays will not have access to the Yankees' pitching facility.