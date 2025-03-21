New College and USF Sarasota-Manatee merger talks are underway, reports say

Talks are underway for some sort of merger of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus, the Ringling Museum of Art and New College of Florida.

That's according to a report in the Tampa Bay Times.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, told the newspaper that the leading scenario is for New College to take over the Sarasota-Manatee campus as well as the Ringling Museum of Art.

“There's a lot of people that are negotiating it,” Gruters told reporter Lawrence Mower at the Times/Herald.

“There's a lot of different scenarios that can still play out,” Gruters said. “But I think the leading scenario for sure is certainly New College ruling the day.”

Other possibilities include USF Sarasota-Manatee managing all three, or Florida State University, which currently oversees the Ringling, taking charge.

Gruters did not respond to a WUSF request for comment.

No legislation on the matter has been introduced, but rumors have been swirling for weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed transferring oversight of the Ringling to New College of Florida in his 2025-26 budget. That move has led at least one community group to form in opposition.

That plan also still needs support from legislators. A report by Suncoast Seachlight notes that FSU pours vast resources into managing the Ringling, including 200 staff members, and managing a $50 million endowment.

New College is trying to expand and become a conservative bastion for higher education in the state but has limited space for its campus of about 700 students. The USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, with some 2,000 students enrolled, is about a mile away.

USF president Rhea Law announced plans to step down in mid-February.

A statement provided to WUSF by USF spokesman Ryan Hughes said only that "discussions" are underway regarding the two Sarasota campuses.

"The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus and New College currently partner on several shared facilities and services, including a residence hall and campus security," said the statement.

"At the September 2024 BOG (State University System Board of Governors) meeting, Chair Brian Lamb asked USF and New College to look at how our two institutions can identify additional synergies in our partnership," it added.

"Since that time USF leadership has been in discussions with New College," noting that "our students, faculty and staff remain USF’s highest priority."