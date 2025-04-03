20 current and ex-leaders of USF Sarasota-Manatee urge revolt against New College takeover

A letter signed by 20 people with leadership experience at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee campus, along with a few community stakeholders, called Wednesday for a halt to a plan to transfer the 32-acre campus to New College of Florida.

Lawmakers have said a variety of scenarios are still being discussed, while documents obtained by WUSF show New College in January drafted a press release praising the "bold vision" of Gov. Ron DeSantis and announcing it would take over the neighboring USF campus, currently home to 2,000 students and 250 faculty and staff.

Wednesday's letter, shared with legislators and members of the media, demands that people stand up against such a move.

"We come together because the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus future is in jeopardy this legislative session," said the letter. "The proposed New College of Florida takeover of our campus and sending our local students to USF Tampa, St. Petersburg or online is a bad deal which makes no sense."

The letter was written by Laurey Stryker, who oversaw the expansion of the campus during her time as USF Sarasota-Manatee president from 2000 to 2007.

Stryker asked why there has been no community consultation on the impacts of such a move.

"That's not really a way to have a conversation or input from our community on what is the plan. I call it not the plan. I call it the plot," she said in an interview with WUSF.

The letter points out that millions of dollars have been spent over decades to build up the Sarasota campus of USF, which now has a $39 million budget.

"We want our delegation to stand up for USF Sarasota-Manatee and the integral part it plays in the economic development future for our students and families and our employers and the whole community," Stryker said.

According to Stryker, New College doesn't have the accreditation to take over the 40 degree programs offered at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

"It would take years and millions of dollars to build a business program, a nursing program, college of education. We already – the taxpayers have already invested in that," she said.

The letter also pointed out that 95% of USF Sarasota-Manatee's students are local, compared to just 5% at New College.

Stryker took issue with New College’s drafted press release, which described a "transfer" of the campus.

"I call it now an eviction. An eviction of our USF Sarasota-Manatee, students, faculty and staff," she said.

The letter was not signed by the current USF president, Rhea Law, or by USF Sarasota-Manatee's interim chancellor, Brett Kemker.

When asked for comment, a USF spokeswoman said the university had nothing to add beyond a statement issued last week that said it has no update on the talks.

This story was written by WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan and edited by Emily Le Coz, executive editor-in-chief of Suncoast Searchlight, an independent nonprofit newsroom based in Sarasota. This was done to ensure editorial independence.

WUSF broadcasts from studios at the University of South Florida, including one on its Sarasota-Manatee campus, which is the subject of this story. Its broadcast license also is held by USF.

No USF or WUSF officials, or WUSF news managers reviewed this story before it was published.

You can read the full letter below:

STAND UP FOR USF SARASOTA MANATEE: LETTER TO THE COMMUNITY

April 2, 2025

We are current and former USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Board members, chancellors, community partners, and donors who have worked for decades to develop and expand our campus to match our vibrant region’s aspirations.

We come together because the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus future is in jeopardy this legislative session. The proposed New College of Florida take over of our campus and sending our local students to USF Tampa, St. Petersburg or online is a bad deal which makes no sense. There has been no community consultation on the impacts. Why not?

Twenty five years ago, our legislative leaders, generous donors and the USF System committed to build a state of the art campus with high demand programs to match the region’s dynamism and ambitions. We delivered with 40 fully accredited campus based undergraduate and graduate programs built with employers and the community. The 3 campus USF system offers access to 200 degree programs and a vast research portfolio of this top rated AAU University. Why would we give up these advantages?

Ninety five percent of our 2000 students are local – compared to only 5% of NCF’s 700 undergraduates. We’ve attracted 250 faculty and staff with an annual $39 M budget. How could losing USF locally be a good deal for our students, employers and taxpayers? It isn’t.

The 2021 OneUSF consolidation created an efficient 3 campus system with local boards but shared services which cost the campus less than 3% of its annual budget. What new efficiencies are being proposed?

Our community understands that USF Sarasota-Manatee is integral to our region’s economic future. That’s why for the 30th year 650 community members supported Brunch on the Bay, raising an impressive $400,000 for student scholarships. This adds to the 2,500 scholarships raised for students in years past. Why would this deep community support be ignored?

School districts, hospitals, businesses, and non-profits benefit from the campus but the big winners are our students, families and employers. Affordable access to a top-rated university means more students stay in the region and become our valued employees. What better deal is being offered?

We implore you to STAND UP for USF Sarasota Manatee and its importance to our students and families, employers and community members.

