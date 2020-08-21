Florida Governor

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The E-Street Band guitarist tells "Florida Matters Live & Local" that students become engaged on any subject by including the music of performers ranging from Gene Simmons to Leonard Cohen and more.
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The debt is divided into a senior loan with Miami Lakes-based BankUnited for $40 million, and a subordinate loan of up to $7.5 million with a private investor.
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This fall, the Florida attorney general said he'd been told the teacher bullied a conservative student. The state education Commissioner now plans to seek sanctions against her, which could involve revoking her right to teach in Florida.
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Democrat David Jolly emphasizes the importance of clean energy in his plans for the Sunshine State, while Republican Byron Donalds keeps his focus on ongoing Everglades projects.
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Jolly blasted Donalds ad on transgender rights as "shameful." Donalds, speaking at the Tampa Firefighters Museum, retorted: "You'll notice he doesn't say that it was false,"
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The former Republican congressman registered as a Democrat in April. He explains to "Florida Matters" that not only has his party affiliation changed, but so has his politics — including his views on abortion.
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A public records request revealed USF leadership was willing to make the proposed transfer, which did not end up in bill form this legislative session.
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Pizzo, who recently left the Democratic Party, told Miami CBS affiliate WFOR-TV that he would not officially enter the race until September.
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Calling it "a bad deal which makes no sense," signatories include campus board members as well as donors and former leaders of the school.
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MacKay was considered the troubleshooter for former Gov. Lawton Chiles and played major roles in responding to Hurricane Andrew, financial crises and other issues during his tenure as lieutenant governor in the 1990's.
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The former Democratic governor took a nap after lunch at his home in Ocklawaha on Tuesday and never woke up.
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Many of those gathered in front of the Historic Capitol for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inauguration traveled hundreds of miles to witness the swearing-in ceremony.