Already giving to WUSF or Classical WSMR? Then you already have an online account. Sign in to update your card or change your monthly gift. You can also see your giving history and receipts there. WUSF partners with GoFund Me Pro for nonprofits to process your online gifts.

How to sign in

Enter the email address you use to give, then click Next.

Enter your password.

Never signed in, or forgot your password? Click "Forgot password" and we'll email you a code to set one.

Have you given before? Please don't click "Create an account." That makes a second account, and your gifts won't show up together.

Want to give more? Sign in and raise the monthly gift you already have. Starting a new one could lead to you being charged twice.

Questions? Member Services is happy to help email: memberservices@wusf.org