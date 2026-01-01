WUSF /Classical WSMR Choose Your Adventure Drawing
OFFICIAL RULES
- NO DONATION OR CONTRIBUTION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The WUSF / Classical WSMR Choose Your Adventure Drawing (the “Promotion”) is sponsored by University of South Florida Foundation, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), a Section 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization and direct-support organization of the University of South Florida, whose principal place of business is 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, ALC100, Tampa, Florida 33620. The Promotion is conducted for WUSF 89.7 and Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 (together, “WUSF”). The Promotion is offered only to residents of Charlotte, Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Sumter Counties, Florida (the “Promotion Area”). Void outside the Promotion Area and where prohibited. The Promotion is subject to these Official Rules and all applicable laws.
- The travel prize package selected by the winner will be purchased using funds provided by WUSF Public Media. No donation, contribution, purchase, pledge or payment is required to enter or win. Making a contribution will not increase the chance of winning, and a minimum number of entries or amount of contributions is not required for the drawing or prize award.
PROMOTION PERIOD; DRAWING AND AWARD INFORMATION
- The Promotion begins December 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends December 11, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. ET (the “Promotion Period”). WUSF’s entry-recording system is the official timekeeping device. Except for eligible sustaining members automatically entered as described below, all entries must be received during the Promotion Period.
- The random drawing is scheduled for December 15, 2026, 5:00 p.m. ET, at WUSF Public Media, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, WRB 101, Tampa, Florida 33620. Following verification of the winner and selection of the prize, WUSF will electronically deliver the applicable travel certificate or redemption instructions no later than December 31, 2026. The winner need not be present in person.
ELIGIBILITY
- The Promotion is open to individuals age twenty-five (25) or older who are legal residents of the Promotion Area at entry and winner verification. Proof of age, identity and residency may be required. Groups, clubs, businesses and other organizations are not eligible.
- Employees, officers, directors and agents of University of South Florida Foundation, Inc., WUSF 89.7 and Classical WSMR, as well as individuals (including contractors and volunteers) directly involved in the development, administration or fulfillment of the Promotion, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent, child or sibling) and households (whether related or not), are not eligible to enter or win. For purposes of these Official Rules, household members are individuals who share the same primary residence.
GRAND PRIZE AND ODDS
- Grand Prize (1): One (1) verified winner will receive their choice of either (a) the Germany Experience described below, with an approximate retail value (“ARV”) of $3,799, OR (b) the Broadway Experience described below, with an ARV of $3,599. The winner will receive only one of the two experiences, not both, and will not receive the difference in value if the lower-valued package is selected. The maximum ARV awarded is $3,799. Actual values may vary, with no cash adjustment. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
OPTION A — GERMANY’S BEST CHRISTMAS MARKETS: MUNICH & NUREMBERG (ARV $3,799)
- The Germany Experience includes, for winner and one (1) guest: (a) three (3) nights in a four-star hotel in Nuremberg (NH Collection Nürnberg City or Leonardo Royal Hotel); (b) two (2) nights in a four-star hotel in Munich (Eden Hotel Wolff or Mercure München City Center); (c) daily breakfast at both hotels; (d) a guided Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt tour with tastings; (e) a guided Munich Christmas market tour, including gingerbread sampling; and (f) Winspire booking and concierge services. Hotels, tours and reservations are subject to availability and the terms of the travel provider. AIRFARE AND TRANSPORTATION TO, FROM AND WITHIN GERMANY, INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION BETWEEN THE TWO CITIES, ARE NOT INCLUDED.
- The Germany Experience is intended for travel during November and December 2027, subject to Winspire's final confirmation of available travel dates and applicable restrictions. Blackout dates include major holidays, major local events and major Munich trade shows; additional restrictions may apply. Reservations must be requested at least sixty (60) days before travel. Final booking and travel deadlines will be based on the date WUSF purchases the selected package and Winspire’s written redemption terms.
OPTION B — BROADWAY BEYOND THE CURTAIN (ARV $3,599)
- The Broadway Experience includes, for winner and one (1) guest: (a) a three-course prix-fixe pre-show dinner with a participating Broadway cast member at a Theater District restaurant (alcohol excluded); (b) two (2) mezzanine tickets to one (1) eligible Broadway show selected from available performances; (c) a post-show in-theater meet-and-greet with participating cast members; (d) two (2) nights at Hilton Midtown New York; and (e) Winspire booking and concierge services. Shows and cast members are subject to availability and change; cast participants may be ensemble or supporting performers, and no specific performance or principal cast member is guaranteed. AIRFARE AND GROUND TRANSPORTATION ARE NOT INCLUDED.
- The Broadway Experience is unavailable in December and during the weeks of major holidays or major local events. Other blackout dates may apply. All reservations are subject to availability and must be made at least sixty (60) days before travel. Booking and travel must be completed within the applicable Winspire redemption periods described below.
PRIZE RESTRICTIONS
- The selected travel package will be purchased by WUSF after the verified winner elects Germany or Broadway. Under the supplied Winspire terms, the package must be booked within one (1) year of purchase, used for travel within two (2) years of purchase, and reserved at least sixty (60) days before travel. Actual deadlines will be communicated in the winner’s redemption documentation. Selection of either package remains subject to the provider’s confirmed availability and restrictions.
- Unless expressly included in the prize description, the prize excludes all airfare, rail and ground transportation, airport transfers, local and intercity transportation, parking, passports, visas and travel authorizations, travel insurance, meals, alcoholic beverages, tips, gratuities, souvenirs, baggage charges, incidental expenses, upgrades, and all other expenses. Winner and guest are solely responsible for such costs and for meeting all applicable travel, immigration and health requirements. Travel to Germany may involve substantial additional out-of-pocket expenses. Winner should consult Winspire concerning any requested accessibility accommodations before booking.
- The winner may designate one (1) guest who is at least twenty-five (25) years old at the time of travel and meets all travel and provider requirements. The guest may be required to execute a travel-related release before reservations are confirmed. Winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary unless Winspire permits otherwise. Any changes or additions to the package are subject to provider approval and, where applicable, payment by the winner.
- The prize may not be transferred, sold, resold, redeemed for cash or substituted at the winner’s request. Lost, stolen or destroyed certificates may not be replaced. If an advertised component becomes unavailable due to circumstances beyond Sponsor’s control, Sponsor will arrange a comparable replacement component or lawful substitute of equal or greater value. Sponsor will award the advertised grand prize and will not cancel the drawing in violation of applicable Florida law.
TO ENTER
- There are four (4) entry methods. A contribution is not required to enter or win, and all eligible entries will be treated equally regardless of whether a contribution was made. Entries may be recorded directly by WUSF, through online forms and donation systems, or by an authorized call-center representative.
a. ONLINE DONATION: Visit https://www.wusf.org, select the WUSF or Classical WSMR donation option, and follow the instructions to make a voluntary contribution and supply information needed to identify and contact the entrant, including full name, residential mailing address, email address or telephone number, and age or date of birth (the “Required Information”).
b. TELEPHONE DONATION: Call WUSF at (877) 330-1024 or Classical WSMR at (877) 330-3247 and provide the Required Information to the operator or through the applicable prompts. An authorized call-center representative may record the entrant’s information in the entry system.c. SUSTAINING MEMBER: Eligible WUSF or Classical WSMR sustaining members who are active during the Promotion Period and for whom WUSF maintains sufficient identifying information will be entered automatically, without any additional contribution or action.
d. FREE ONLINE ENTRY (NO DONATION REQUIRED): During the Promotion Period, visit WUSF.org or WSMR.org and follow the free-entry link applicable to that station.
WUSF free-entry form: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3vcbdOXi30aNZ4JgffneqsEoGuLgaDVKuhqMP6XGQFhUNzNGOTFRTkFOODBTVlRINk5RRkk2STJXOC4u.
WSMR free-entry form: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3vcbdOXi30aNZ4JgffneqsEoGuLgaDVKuhqMP6XGQFhURUE0SlZMUEtBSjFSQTBRQ1g1M0taNVZZQS4u.
Complete the free entry form with all Required Information. No marketing opt-in is required.
- LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER HOUSEHOLD during the Promotion Period, regardless of entry method or the number or amount of contributions. Multiple donations, donations to both stations, or using more than one entry method do not create additional chances. Entries will be consolidated using residential address and other reasonably available identifying information. Where more than one eligible record is associated with a household, WUSF will retain the earliest qualifying record without regard to donation status. The same objective entry standards will be applied to contributing and noncontributing entrants.
- Entries must be complete and received or recorded by the applicable deadline. WUSF is not responsible for failures of third-party communications systems, or for inaccurate or outdated contact information provided by entrants. Participation is subject to these Official Rules; the potential winner must separately sign the required verification documentation before receiving the prize.
WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION
- On December 15, 2026, Sponsor or its designee will randomly draw three (3) names from all eligible household entries in order: one (1) potential winner and two (2) alternates. Each eligible entry has the same odds of selection. The first selected entrant is not the confirmed winner until eligibility and documentation requirements have been satisfied. Alternates will be considered in the order drawn only if the preceding selected entrant cannot or does not claim the prize.
- WUSF will promptly notify the potential winner by telephone and/or email using the contact information associated with the entry. The potential winner must respond within forty-eight (48) hours after the initial notification attempt and return any requested verification paperwork within five (5) calendar days after notification, unless WUSF reasonably extends the deadline. Verification paperwork may include a signed declaration of eligibility, release of liability and publicity release (where permitted), government-issued identification, IRS Form W-9, and other reasonably necessary documents. The potential winner must select either the Germany Experience or the Broadway Experience in the completed verification paperwork. Once accepted by WUSF and Winspire, that selection is final.
- If the initially selected entrant does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours after the initial notification attempt, is ineligible, declines the prize, fails to provide the required verification paperwork, or materially violates these Official Rules, WUSF will contact the first alternate and, if necessary, the second alternate, in the order drawn. Each alternate has forty-eight (48) hours after initial notification to respond and must complete the same verification requirements. If none of the three selected entrants can be verified, Sponsor will conduct additional random selection(s) from the remaining eligible entries as necessary to award the grand prize. Sponsor will not arbitrarily disqualify entrants or discriminate between contributors and noncontributors.
- After the selected entrant completes verification, elects one of the two travel packages, and returns all required documents, WUSF will purchase the elected package and electronically provide the applicable travel certificate or redemption instructions no later than December 31, 2026. WUSF will coordinate the award with Winspire. Winner and guest must comply with provider booking and redemption instructions. WUSF may announce the verified winner’s name and city or county of residence as permitted by law.
TAXES, PRIVACY AND PUBLICITY
- Winner is solely responsible for any federal, state, local and other taxes associated with acceptance or use of the prize. Sponsor may request IRS Form W-9 or other tax documentation and will issue any required tax reporting form, including IRS Form 1099-MISC if applicable. The prize may be taxable in the year it is awarded even if travel occurs in a later year. Winner should consult their tax adviser.
- Information submitted in connection with the Promotion will be used for entry administration, eligibility verification, household deduplication, winner contact, prize fulfillment and compliance with law, in accordance with WUSF’s privacy policy at https://www.wusf.org/privacy-policy. Unrelated marketing consent is not required for entry and will not affect an entrant’s eligibility or chances of winning.
- Except where prohibited by law, by accepting the prize the winner permits Sponsor and WUSF to use the winner’s name, hometown, likeness, voice and information about the prize in truthful publicity relating to the Promotion without additional compensation. No email address, government identification number or tax information will be disclosed under this provision.
LIMITATION OF LIABILITY AND GENERAL CONDITIONS
- By entering the Promotion, entrants agree, to the maximum extent permitted by law, to release and hold harmless University of South Florida Foundation, Inc., “the Sponsor”, the University of South Florida Board of Trustees, WUSF, Winspire, and their respective officers, trustees, employees, agents and promotion contractors (“Released Parties”) from claims arising out of participation in the Promotion, errors in administration, acceptance or use of the prize, or third-party travel services, except to the extent liability cannot lawfully be released. Winner and guest assume ordinary risks of travel and are responsible for obtaining appropriate insurance and complying with applicable travel requirements.
- Sponsor may disqualify an entrant for ineligibility, materially false information, fraud, attempted tampering, duplicate-entry manipulation or a material violation of these Official Rules, provided that the same standards apply to contributors and noncontributors. Sponsor may take reasonable steps to address technical errors and preserve a fair selection process consistent with its obligation to award the grand prize.
- These Official Rules and all disputes arising from the Promotion are governed by Florida law, without regard to conflicts-of-law principles. Any permitted legal proceeding shall be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in Hillsborough County, Florida. If any provision is found unenforceable, the remaining provisions will continue in effect to the extent consistent with law.
- These Official Rules govern in the event of an inconsistency with other promotional materials, but do not excuse inaccurate or misleading advertising. Sponsor may correct immaterial typographical errors without changing the offered prize or eligibility requirements. Third-party names and trademarks are used solely for identification and do not imply sponsorship or endorsement unless expressly stated.
OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNER’S NAME
- Copies of these Official Rules will be available during the Promotion Period through links posted on the WUSF (www.wusf.org) and Classical WSMR (www.wsmr.org) websites. To request a copy of these Official Rules or the verified winner’s name, send a written request marked “Official Rules” or “Winner’s Name” to: WUSF / Classical WSMR December 2026 Travel Drawing, c/o WUSF Public Media, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, WRB101, Tampa, Florida 33620. The verified winner’s name will be available after January 18, 2027.
NON-PROFIT DISCLOSURES
- FLORIDA: A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE WITHIN THE STATE AT 1-800-435-7352 OR VISITING WWW.FLORIDACONSUMERHELP.COM. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE. FLORIDA CHARITABLE REGISTRATION NO. CH30505. CONTRIBUTIONS ARE TAX-DEDUCTIBLE TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.