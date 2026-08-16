UF, Google announce partnership to expand program studying diabetes treatments

The University of Florida introduced a partnership with Google this week. It would expand programs that use AI to diagnose and treat diabetes patients.

The partnership would do a few things.

First, it would provide funding to help better educate primary care doctors on how to diagnose and treat those who might have diabetes.

Patients could even get help from a special glucose monitoring device that uses AI to detect problems.

Another part of this partnership — using AI to help determine who might actually be at risk of type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Michael Haller is an endocrinologist at UF and is helping lead the program.

"So, using artificial intelligence, we can scan large sets of data on patients to pick out the likeliest patients who have the highest risk for Type 1 diabetes based on other features: family history of Type 1 diabetes, glucoses that happen to be higher in their blood glucose records," Haller explained.

Haller said if successful, he hopes the use of the AI technology could eventually expand across the country.

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