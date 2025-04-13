WUSF News wins 17 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2024 received 17 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 12 categories.

The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from Hurricane Helene to abortion, nature, sports, environment, and public affairs.

While 14 individual WUSF anchors, reporters, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.



First place honors:

Finalists: