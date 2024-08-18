WUSF journalists receive 17 honors at Sunshine State Awards

Journalists for WUSF took home 17 awards, including first place in seven categories, during the Society for Professional Journalism Sunshine State Awards on Saturday.

Fifteen members of the staff were honored during the ceremony in Hollywood for their work in 2023.

One of the honors came in a category that features entries from digital, print, television and radio: Nancy Guan was a finalist for outstanding new journalist.

Two of WUSF’s journalists were honored in three categories. In the environment, science and technology category, Jessica Meszaros won for a collection of three stories (story 1, story 2, story 3) and Steve Newborn was a finalist for his submission (story 1, story 2, story 3).

In the continuing coverage or series category, Stephanie Colombini won for her Growing Up With Guns series and Gabriella Paul was a finalist for her series on evictions: Three Day Notice: Tampa Bay’s Growing Eviction Crisis.

And in the serious feature reporting category, Stephanie Colombini was a finalist for her story about a transgender teen and Gabriella Paul was a finalist for her story about a woman who fought her eviction.

In the light feature reporting category, Cathy Carter won for her story about young black girls reacting to Disney’s live action “Little Mermaid.”

WUSF’s journalists won four categories focused on beat reporting:



The station’s journalists were finalists in five other categories:



The Society for Professional Journalism’s Florida chapter was founded in 1946 to defend, educate and entertain journalists and their audiences. The Sunshine State Awards is the state’s oldest and largest journalism contest.

