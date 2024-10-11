Hurricane Milton, PolitiFact checks claims and the diary of an evacuee

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is the second major storm to hit Florida within the last two weeks. More than a million people were under evacuation orders.

Milton made its way across the state after making landfall in Sarasota County Wednesday night. With it came powerful winds, historic rains and deadly tornadoes.

We checked in with reporters from some of the hardest hit areas to discuss the devastation and early recovery efforts. We also heard from state officials about the resources available to those affected.

Guests:

Greg Allen , NPR's Miami correspondent

, NPR's Miami correspondent Kerry Sheridan , reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF

, reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Molly Duerig , environmental reporter for Central Florida Public Media

, environmental reporter for Central Florida Public Media Chris Puorro , station manager for WQCS

, station manager for WQCS Rep. Toby Overdorf , member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-Stuart)

, member of the Florida House of Representatives (R-Stuart) Jimmy Patronis, Florida Chief Financial Officer

PolitiFact checks claims

There’s been a flurry of falsehoods about the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) circulating in the wake of Hurricane Helene and now Milton. We turned to our partner PolitiFact to check some recent claims on FEMA funding.

Guest:

Katie Sanders, editor-in-chief for PolitiFact.

Diary of an evacuee

More than a million people were under evacuation orders for Hurricane Milton. We hear the story of one St. Petersburg resident in the lead up to the storm as they considered whether to stay or go.

