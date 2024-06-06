WUSF News wins four awards in national Public Media Journalists Association contest

WUSF won four awards this week in a national journalism contest for local public media newsrooms.

The four second place awards went to four reporters for work they did in 2023. WUSF was entered in the contest division for news teams with between 16 and 29 full-time newsroom staff members.

The Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) presented the honorsat its annual conference in Washington DC. The professional association for public media journalists includes members from more than 130 public radio newsrooms across the nation.

Government and Democracy Feature

Second place for “In Sarasota County, a school board member is a target of anti-gay rhetoric at public meetings” – reporter Cathy Carter

Human Interest Feature:

Second place for “As Bills Advance That Distress Transgender Community, One Teen Flees For A Better Life” – reporter Stephanie Colombini

Special Feature: Economic Impacts on Local Communities:

Second place for “Is It Worth Fighting An Eviction? One Tampa Renter Says It Left Her Worse Off” – reporter Gabriella Paul

Student Spot News:

Second place for “New College students hold an alternative commencement 'on our terms'” – reporter Meghan Bowman

