WUSF News receives 18 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2023 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in seven categories.

The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from general assignment reporting to health, consumer and public affairs. In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists were singled out by name and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.

First place honors:

Finalists: