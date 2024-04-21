WUSF News receives 18 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists
In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists received individual honors and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.
Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2023 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in seven categories.
The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from general assignment reporting to health, consumer and public affairs. In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists were singled out by name and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.
First place honors:
- Radio newscast: Mark Schreiner, Meghan Bowman and Craig Kopp; Morning edition broadcast from May 17, 2023
- General assignment – Meghan Bowman; Hundreds attend contentious school meeting in Hernando County
- Series/Franchise: Kerry Sheridan – Light; Black history month: your voices
- Consumer/Economic – Gabriella Paul, Stephanie Colombini, Meghan Bowman; WUSF collection of economic reporting (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
- Public Affairs – Jessica Meszaros, Dinorah Prevost, Matthew Peddie; Florida Matters: Our Changing State (Episode 1, Episode 2)
- Health Reporting – Stephanie Colombini and Kerry Sheridan; Health News Florida (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5, Story 6)
- Website/Digital – Carl Lisciandrello, Gabriella Pinos and Rick Mayer – WUSF.org
Finalists:
- Investigative reporting – Jessica Meszaros and John Upton, -- Wetter storms drive mold-related health issues
- Political reporting – Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan – Collection of political reporting (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
- Feature: hard – Cathy Carter -- ‘This was one flood too many’ Rubonia residents still recovering eight weeks after Hurricane Idalia
- Feature: light – Cathy Carter – Disney’s live action ‘Little Mermaid’ makes a splash with young black girls in St. Petersburg
- Feature: Cultural/historical – Matthew Peddie, Dinorah Prevost -- Our Changing State: Florida’s culture
- Continuing Coverage – Stephanie Colombini -- Transgender health care (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5, Story 6, Story 7, Story 8)
- Environmental Reporting – Steve Newborn – Steve Newborn Collection (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4)
- Weather Reporting – WUSF News Team – Flooding from Hurricane Idalia (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5, Story 6, Story 7, Story 8)
- Digital Reporting – Dalia Colon and Andrew Lucas – Speakeasies, smuggling and spotty enforcement: Prohibition in 1920s Florida
- Individual Achievement – Matthew Peddie – Anchor
- Individual Achievement – Stephanie Colombini – Reporter