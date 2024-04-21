© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WUSF News receives 18 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published April 21, 2024 at 10:20 AM EDT
glass trophies on a table at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony.
JON GALED
/
FABJ
The WUSF news team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from general assignment reporting to health, consumer and public affairs.

In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists received individual honors and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2023 received 18 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in seven categories.

The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from general assignment reporting to health, consumer and public affairs. In all, 16 of WUSF’s journalists were singled out by name and the entire news team was recognized for its work covering Hurricane Idalia.

First place honors:

Finalists:
Tags
WUSF Station News Florida Association of Broadcast JournalistsWUSF Newswusf awards
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now