WUSF wins regional Murrow awards in three categories

WUSF received three regional Edward R Murrow awards for its work in 2023, including two for its coverage of gender affirming care issues, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Thursday.

Two of WUSF’s reporters were recognized in three categories in the Large Market Radio division.

Reporter Jessica Meszaros won in the Investigative category for her work with Climate Central on a story about how wetter storms are causing more mold-related health issues.

Reporter Stephanie Colombini’s overall coverage of gender affirming care won in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category. Seven of her stories were submitted: story 1, story 2, story 3, story 4, story 5, story 6, story 7.

Additionally, Colombini’s enterprise coverage of one transgender teen who fled Florida so she could continue receiving gender affirming care won in the hard news category.

The awards recognize broadcast journalism excellence produced during 2023 in local and national newsrooms across the United States.

The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious broadcast awards in the United States, and winners in the regional competitions will vie for national awards to be announced later this year.

WUSF competes in Region 13, which includes news produced in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.