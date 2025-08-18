Manatee County minors may soon have a curfew

Manatee County commissioners are considering a curfew for young people.

They said this is in response to late-night crimes.

At the board’s Aug. 5 meeting, Commissioner Amanda Ballard said children and teenagers are breaking into cars and stealing guns from them.

“And then unfortunately we see violence after the kids steal those guns,” Ballard said.

Florida law allows local governments to impose curfews. In Manatee County, the proposed restrictions would be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight until 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Florida Statute 877.24 lists several exceptions, including if a minor is with their parent, returning from a school or church function or going to or from work.

Commissioner Bob McCann said their curfew would include the same exceptions if passed.

Carol Ann Felts said it takes a village to keep the community safe.

"I think if we look at this as a county-wide effort to help curb crime, to help our children grow up safely, I think it's a very good thing to do,” Felts said.

But Commissioner George Kruse opposed the idea, saying it would not make a difference.

“All we're doing is setting more rules to people,” Kruse said. “The first penalty is a written warning. The second is 50 bucks."

He said he thinks the law will punish the wrong group.

"This is going to go after innocent kids who are just out later for innocent reasons," he said.

Kruse ended up as the only commissioner who opposed considering a final draft of the ordinance at a future meeting.

Manatee County Government spokesperson Bill Logan said the board still needs to estimate the business impact and hold a “properly advertised hearing.”