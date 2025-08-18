Texas will soon offer school vouchers. What can it learn from Florida's program?

A half million Florida school students in January 2025 were homeschooled or enrolled in private schools, but using public tax dollars. They use school vouchers to pay some or all of their private school tuition.

Those numbers could be higher for the start of the 2025-2026 school year as more families take advantage of the vouchers, but that data won't be available until later in the fall.

ALSO READ: Florida's school year begins amid voucher expansion effects

The state has been a pioneer in allowing parents to port over public tax dollars from traditional public schools to private schools, and now, Texas is following Florida’s lead.

This spring, Texas became the latest state to approve taxpayer school vouchers. The program begins next year. It becomes the biggest state to allow parents to use tax dollars for private schools -- something Florida has allowed for a while.

The Florida Roundup’s Tom Hudson joined Celeste Diaz Schurman and Ernie Manouse from “Hello Houston” at Houston Public Media for a simulcast program Friday afternoon to discuss the impact those vouchers have had in Florida so far, and what might be in store for Texas.

Florida’s voucher program

Florida’s slow burn approach to the school voucher program dates back to the 1990s, when specialized school vouchers, called scholarships, were created under then-Governor Jeb Bush, with more restrictions. They were only available to students at underperforming schools and to students with disabilities.

In 2023, the Florida Legislature passed a law that removed these restrictions, and “now you have the ability of, really, any parents of a school-aged children, a school-aged child in Florida, to access what would be the public funds that would go to the traditional public schools and instead redirect those to private school tuition and parochial schools,” Hudson said.

Read more: DeSantis quickly signs a voucher expansion and school choice bill into law

Florida families, regardless of income level, can apply for scholarships for their children to attend private school. It funnels billions of dollars away from the public school system, with half a million students as of January 2025 taking advantage of the vouchers, said Your Florida’s Douglas Soule.

The most popular voucher option is called the Family Empowerment Scholarship, and the average scholarship amount for that is around $8,000, varying case-by-case.

“Those who use an option like the Family Empowerment Scholarship for students with unique abilities, on average, gets a couple thousand dollars more. That's for students with disabilities,” Soule said.

ALSO READ: Vouchers drain millions from public schools. Sarasota's district floats an idea for change

With no income cap on who can receive school voucher, and an expansion of ways in which the funds can be used, critics of the program point to the possibility of misuse.

For example, some Florida voucher money can be used for homeschooled students to visit Disney and Universal theme parks. All they have to do is file an education benefit form that has one question, “what is the educational benefit of this item?”

Texas’ voucher program

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed sweeping $1 billion school voucher legislation that creates Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), giving parents around $10,000 to pay for their kids' private schooling.

“It's kind of part of that conservative momentum that's sweeping the country, and it was also an election strategy, very much pushed by our Republican governor, Gov. Abbott,” said Ernie Manouse from Houston Public Media.

Now Texas families can take advantage of a voucher program that follows in Florida’s lead, but costs, on average, $2,000 more a year than it costs per Florida student, said Celeste Diaz Schurman of Houston Public Media.

“I think Texas kind of skipped a lot of the build up that Florida has done with more narrowly defined scholarships through the years to this kind of essentially unrestricted dollars funneled through the parents to the education system,” Hudson said.

Callers to the live show Friday pointed out that Florida’s lack of an income cap on these kind of vouchers means a lot of lower and working class families still can’t send their children to private schools because it often doesn’t pay the full cost of tuition.

Families in Texas could face a similar hurdle.

The future of school vouchers

In July, President Donald Trump signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which, in part, includes a first-of-its-kind federal school voucher program. Sort of.

The program uses the federal tax code to offer vouchers students can use to attend private schools and cover certain education expenses. But states have to opt into the program.

Advocates for school voucher programs say it gives families “school choice” and “all the talk was that this would lead to improvement of public schools, because there would be competition,” Ernie Manouse pointed out on the show.

Some proponents of the vouchers say underperforming public schools would follow children from those schools to private schools, but that’s not the case, at least not in Florida, according to the Florida Policy Institute.

ALSO READ: Florida’s growing school voucher program has a high price tag, analysts say

An analysis of school vouchers by FPI earlier this year shows that 69 percent of new voucher applicants are students who were never in public schools. The analysts also call vouchers "an illusion" when it comes to parental choice.

Critics of school vouchers point out, rightly so, that it’s draining millions of dollars away from public school districts already. Some are worried the program legalizes using taxpayer dollars to fund education at private, religious schools.

And as to whether school vouchers could equate to better graduation rates or higher enrollment at colleges or universities, as advocates of the program tout? Well, time will tell.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Tom Hudson for "The Florida Roundup."

