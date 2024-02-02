Clearwater community stunned by plane crashing into home

Richard Renner, a retired fire dispatcher, is used to dealing with emergencies. But never did he expect a plane to crash in the middle of his Clearwater neighborhood, killing the pilot and two people on the ground.

Bayside Waters is a waterfront residential community for those who are 55 and older. Renner said he and a friend were watching T.V. when they heard what sounded like a boom that shook the windows. Renner jumped into his golf cart and sped the four blocks towards Pagoda Drive, where the plume of smoke was spiraling from.

“The house itself was gone by the time we got there. We were there before the fire department was there. And the house was already destroyed completely. You couldn't even see the airplane,” said Renner.

The small aircraft, identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Beechcraft Bonanza V35, had taken off from Vero beach earlier in the day. Around 7 p.m. authorities received a “mayday” signal from the pilot shortly before the plane plummeted from the air and into one of the manufactured homes.

Four homes around the site caught fire, according to the Clearwater Fire Department. Resident Joe Miller said he was blown off the bed when his trailer was torn apart, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, and two people on the ground were killed.

According to Clearwater police, as many as nine people had been inside the home before the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the three victims and their families; this tragedy could have been even worse," said Police Chief Eric Gandy.

This video, taken by resident Richard Renner, shows the fire after small plane crashed into a mobile home at the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater. Three people were killed. pic.twitter.com/IEouJrf1Hq — WUSF (@wusf) February 2, 2024

The Bayside Waters community is located a few miles north of the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and abuts the U.S. 19. Moments before the crash, Renner said he heard a noise resembling a motorcycle.

However, a friend, a fellow retiree from the police department in Buffalo, New York, called Renner to tell him a plane had crashed. “He listens to the police and fire scanner all the time,” said Renner. “We made sure everybody was out of the houses next door.”

Minutes after, at about 7:15 p.m., responders arrived on scene to put out the fire.

Renner had vacationed at his Bayside home every year for the past three decades and said the community there is close-knit.

“Everybody knows everybody,” he said. “We get together for dances, the Valentine's Day dance, Christmas, Thanksgiving dinner...The community is saddened.”

Renner said he has known one of the victims in the crash for years.

"I just saw her Wednesday night, we had a dinner at the clubhouse," he said.

The police department will maintain the scene into Saturday, when the wreckage is expected to be removed by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to a police release. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.

Identification of the victims, along with cause of death, will be handled by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office. Once relatives are notified, the police department will provide an update.