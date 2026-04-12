WUSF wins 23 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

Work produced by WUSF in 2025 received 23 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including overall station of the year.

WUSF's journalists received first place honors in 13 categories and were finalists in another 10.

Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter and Sky Lebron was a finalist for top host. The station’s website also won first place.

The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from immigration to politics, environment and public affairs.

While 14 individual reporters, anchors, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.

First place honors:

Finalists