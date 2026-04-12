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WUSF wins 23 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published April 12, 2026 at 8:59 PM EDT
A large screen projects WUSF's logo with the text winner for political reporting Meghan Bowman and Douglas Soule WUSF-FM "Your Florida team covers state politics"
Vernon Barber
WUSF took home first place in political reporting, one of 23 awards it won from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

WUSF’s journalists received first place honors in 13 categories and were finalists in another 10.

Work produced by WUSF in 2025 received 23 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including overall station of the year.

WUSF's journalists received first place honors in 13 categories and were finalists in another 10.

Kerry Sheridan was named the state’s top radio reporter and Sky Lebron was a finalist for top host. The station’s website also won first place.

The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from immigration to politics, environment and public affairs.

While 14 individual reporters, anchors, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.

First place honors:

Finalists
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WUSF Station News wusf awardsFlorida Association of Broadcast Journalists
WUSF Staff
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