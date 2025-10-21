Anger in Sarasota as district unveils plan to merge schools

A few hundred parents and students packed the cafeteria at Brookside Middle School in Sarasota on Monday night to hear about the district's plan to protect its public schools, after dozens of schools in the region were put on notice that a charter school chain intends to move in.

But anger repeatedly spilled over, and the sound of shouting and booing filled the auditorium as Superintendent Terry Connor tried to speak.

"We don't want our schools to be co-located and occupied by a hope charter school," Connor said, referring to notices received this month at Booker Elementary, Brookside Middle and Oak Park School.

The letters say Miami-based Mater Academy, one of six companies allowed by the state of Florida to operate Schools of Hope, intends to take up available space in their buildings, starting August 2027.

That's allowed now in Florida because the legislature expanded the definition of Schools of Hope. It used to be for low-performing schools in impoverished areas. Now, any school that has low enrollment must allow a charter school to take up its extra space.

Connor spoke as slides showed that overall, the district's enrollment is way down and has "5,600 under-utilized seats."

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF Terry Connor is the superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.

"This is not in response only to schools of hope," said Connor. "This has been a three year progression of a plan that we're going to be able to move to November 11 so that we can secure and protect ourselves from being occupied," Connor said.

The idea presented Monday night is to move Suncoast Polytechnical High School, which has 540 students, to Brookside Middle, which is at 45% capacity.

The result would be a new, larger Suncoast Polytechnical High School and Secondary School, serving grades 6 through 12, Connor said.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF The new school would be larger and serve STEM needs in the Sarasota area, Connor said.

As Connor described how Suncoast Polytechnical High School would leave its facilities and move to Brookside, the crowd began shouting, "No!"

"I know that it looks as if Suncoast is losing. They are gaining the ability to have more students, have more facilities," Connor said.

Members of the audience spoke during a Q&A about their love of Suncoast Poly as a non-traditional high school, capped at 600 enrollment, with unique offerings in robotics, animation, nursing and automotive.

One person asked how the district plans to pay for moving all those expensive labs and equipment to a new space.

"In terms of those resources I have no doubt, with the grants that we're applying for right now related to STEM that we'll be able to do that," Connor said.

Some in the audience laughed and shook their heads.

Kerry Sheridan / WUSF Police were on hand at the meeting at Brookside Middle

Julia Casimir's son Andre attended Brookside Middle and now goes to high school at Suncoast Poly.

"Brookside has issues," she said. Many students come from low-income families, but not enough to qualify for a boost in federal funding from Title One aid, Casimir said. So in her experience, to suddenly inject the school with a lot of money, while the district is struggling financially due to low enrollment, doesn't make sense.

"They expect to go, like, miles and leaps and bounds? It's impossible," she said. The plan presented is not solving the problem at Brookside, but creating problems for Suncoast Polytechnical High School, she added.

Her son, Andre, studies business at Suncoast Poly, which shares campus space with Suncoast Technical College. Many high school students are dual enrolled, so the idea of moving away seems wrong, he said.

"I just want the best for the schools, right? I think that Polytech has a good campus. And it's not going to work out if they move here, because they won't have the college anymore," he said.

Suncoast Polytech is the number two high school in Sarasota county, after Pine View. It ranks 31st in Florida according to US News and World Report.

Some students and parents never expected Suncoast Poly to get wrapped up in the Schools of Hope situation.

"I've been tracking it since the beginning. It's an atrocious situation but this also is an atrocious solution," said Alex Dougherty, who went to Brookside Middle in 8th grade, and is now a senior at Suncoast Poly.

Not everyone was against the superintendent's ideas.

"He's trying to solve these complex issues in a fast way to prevent a worse outcome," said Jen Stutler, who has twin daughters at Suncoast Poly.

"I'm hoping that all the parents and students also contact their representatives, because that's really where our energy needs to go, is to the state representatives who voted for these laws and who are silent right now."

Monday's meeting was only to address Brookside Middle.

A similar meeting is planned for Tuesday evening at Booker Middle at 5:30 pm, and Wednesday at Wilkinson Elementary at 6 pm.

A district spokesman said details of the entire plan will be posted online Friday, on the district website in the InForm Community Clarity section.