District leaders speak out as dozens of public schools targeted by charter takeover letters

Local districts are speaking out against a plan for charters to set up inside public schools, under Florida law that expands so-called Schools of Hope to not just target low-performing schools, but any public school with available space.

The changes come as public school enrollment is declining in parts of the state, as more parents take advantage of Florida's expanded voucher program for kids learning at home or at private schools.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, nearly 30 schools in Hillsborough County, more than a dozen in Pinellas and six in Pasco County have received letters from Mater Academy.

Two letters to Manatee County public schools, seen by WUSF, include a notice of intent to establish a School of Hope run by Mater Academy, and mention “co-location” in an “underused/vacant/surplus district facility.” The letters also request complete floor plans and before- and after-hours building access.

It’s all legal, according to Florida Statute 1002.333, which states, in part: “A school of hope may co-locate with another school in a public school facility. The school district must permit any school of hope to use all or part of underused, vacant, or surplus school district facilities, and receive facility-related services.”

ALSO READ: ‘Hostile takeover’: Charter operator files to occupy 3 Sarasota schools

At public school board meetings across the region, district leaders have been speaking out since the notices began to arrive last week.

Suncoast Searchlight reported that in Sarasota, school board member Liz Barker described the move as a “hostile takeover,” and superintendent Terry Connor cited “significant concerns” after Mater Academy sent notices of intent to Brookside Middle, Emma E. Booker Elementary and Oak Park School, which teaches students with disabilities.

"These companies can sweep in here, move in without having to pay for almost anything. That's the really big thing. This is all on our dime,” said Heather Felton, a school board member in Manatee County, during a Friday workshop.

It’s unclear from the letters how much space Mater wants, but it must be "contiguous."

A letter to Lincoln Memorial Academy in Palmetto says that within five years from the start date of August 2027, the projected student count for Lincoln would be 968. At the Sara Scott Harllee Center in Bradenton, it would be 782.

"That means they are planning to take over the entire facility, the entire school," Felton said.

“There is not room for 782 students in that building,” Felton added, regarding the Harllee Center, which also houses a new pre-K interactive learning space called the SOAR lab.

“Over my dead body are they going to take that building,” Felton stated.

ALSO READ: Charter expansions jeopardize Sarasota's Wilkinson Elementary. Others could be next

Manatee superintendent Laurie Breslin urged teachers to focus on their classrooms and students, and try not to be concerned by the news, as the district takes steps in response.

"We will focus on making sure we respond responsibly to any valid letter that comes in, noting the wonderful programs that we have on our campus that maybe aren't noted in just the student numbers," Breslin said.

District officials say the letters arrived too early and that the new law takes effect on Nov.11. After that, each district has 20 days to respond to any charter school that wants space.

The letters from Mater cite Rule 6A‑1.0998271 of the Florida Administrative Code: “Any district objection must be based on material impracticability… The district may propose an alternate underused/vacant/surplus facility; however, acceptance remains at the operator’s discretion.”

“So, we can offer them another space, but they don't have to take it,” Felton said. “I mean, there is so much in this that has got us against the wall. We need the public to combat this.”

Mater Academy, which is one of six operators of Schools of Hope in Florida, did not respond to a request for comment.