© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

‘Schools of Hope’ expansion, week 2 of shutdown, hedge funds and newspapers

WLRN Public Media
Published October 17, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces that the Success Academy Charter School conglomerate is coming to Florida during a press conference at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, Thursday, September 25, 2025.
SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces that the Success Academy Charter School conglomerate is coming to Florida during a press conference at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, Thursday, September 25, 2025.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke about a new state law expanding Florida’s Schools of Hope program with Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Terry Conner, the government shutdown with U.S. Rep. Darren Soto and more.

'Schools of Hope' expansion (00:00)

From Adams Middle School in Hillsborough County to Wingate Oaks Center Elementary School in Broward County, a charter school operator wants to move into about 90 public schools across the state.

The move to have charter schools and traditional public schools share space is part of a new state law expanding Florida's Schools of Hope program.

Guests:

  • Superintendent Terry Conner, Sarasota County Schools. 
  • Andrew Atterbury, education reporter for POLITICO. 

What's at stake for Floridians in the government shutdown?  (21:26)

The government shutdown is nearing its third week, with no indication that Republicans and Democrats are any closer to a compromise.

A main point of contention is the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies. More than 4.7 million in Florida are enrolled in the ACA for health care coverage.

Guests:

  • U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, (D) Florida's 9th congressional district. 
  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact. 

New documentary examines threat to local journalism (37:32)

A new documentary examines the trend of hedge funds buying newspapers over the past two decades and the broken business of local journalism.

Guest:

  • Rick Goldsmith, producer and director of "Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink."

Copyright 2025 WLRN
Tags
The Florida Roundup Florida Public SchoolsGovernment ShutdownnewspapersCharter Schools
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now