‘Schools of Hope’ expansion, week 2 of shutdown, hedge funds and newspapers

'Schools of Hope' expansion (00:00)

From Adams Middle School in Hillsborough County to Wingate Oaks Center Elementary School in Broward County, a charter school operator wants to move into about 90 public schools across the state.

The move to have charter schools and traditional public schools share space is part of a new state law expanding Florida's Schools of Hope program.

Guests:



Superintendent Terry Conner , Sarasota County Schools.

Andrew Atterbury, education reporter for POLITICO.



What's at stake for Floridians in the government shutdown? (21:26)

The government shutdown is nearing its third week, with no indication that Republicans and Democrats are any closer to a compromise.

A main point of contention is the future of Affordable Care Act subsidies. More than 4.7 million in Florida are enrolled in the ACA for health care coverage.

Guests:



U.S. Rep. Darren Soto , (D) Florida's 9th congressional district.

Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.

New documentary examines threat to local journalism (37:32)

A new documentary examines the trend of hedge funds buying newspapers over the past two decades and the broken business of local journalism.

Guest:



Rick Goldsmith, producer and director of "Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink."

Copyright 2025 WLRN