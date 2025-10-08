Atlanta's Battery sparks Rays' plans and 'levy' breaking for property owners

— Matthew is originally from New Zealand, but has lived in Florida for more than a decade. Among his first assignments as a radio reporter in the Sunshine State were covering the retirement of the iconic space shuttles and the dawn of the new commercial space race. He's also reported on Central Florida’s booming economy and its flip side: the affordable housing and homelessness crisis, and covered hurricanes and closely watched presidential elections.— Gracyn graduated with a sports management degree from Johnson C. Smith University in 2019, then studied journalism at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Her love of public radio led her to Charlotte NPR station, WFAE, after graduating in 2020, where she was the race and equity reporter before joining WUSF in 2024.— Amelie decided to seriously pursue journalism at Mercer University, where she focused on local news, travel journalism, and infrastructure issues in rural communities while studying abroad and reporting for The Macon Newsroom. She also covered economic success, breaking news, arts and culture, while interning at 13WMAZ, Macon’s CBS station, and as intern for Macon Magazine and Macon Arts Alliance before joining WUSF in 2025.Jackson went to college for music at Kennesaw State University before moving to Tampa in 2013 to pursue a Master’s degree at USF in jazz studies. After graduating, he took every gig that he could and every jazz jam that he could find. Eventually, he learned about an open position at WUSF as a host for All Night Jazz, hosting for several years before transitioning into a role that involved more work behind the scenes. He also plays the trumpet as often as he can and has found other ways to stretch his musical abilities here at WUSF as the composer for the theme music on "The Bay Blend" podcast and “Florida Matters: Live and Local."— Lily is double majoring in mass communications and professional and technical communications at the University of South Florida. She was also the managing editor for The Oracle, the university’s student newspaper on the Tampa campus. As a WUSF intern, she reported on community stories in the Tampa Bay region.