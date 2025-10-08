© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Atlanta's Battery sparks Rays' plans and 'levy' breaking for property owners

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 8, 2025 at 1:38 PM EDT
man in blue suit talks with a backdrop that includes the logos for the Tampa Bay Rays and Orlando Health
Patrick Zalupski, the new managing partner of the Tampa Bay Rays, discusses his plans and vision for the franchise during an introductory news conference on Oct. 7, 2025, at Tampa's Steinbrenner Field.

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," guests join us to discuss the Rays’ stadium plans and property tax pressures.

On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” we dig into the Tampa Bay Rays’ new owners criteria for a new stadium they want open by 2029. Then, experts weigh in on what Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to slash property taxes could mean for schools and services. And, it's time to celebrate four-legged heroes with the Hero Dog Awards.

It’s batter up for new Rays owners

(0:00) Could the Rays have a new ballpark by 2029? The new owners say there is no choice. On Tuesday, managing partner Patrick Zalupski made his first Tampa appearance as a baseball boss and explained his vision for a 100-acre stadium development inspired by Atlanta’s Battery. Where should the stadium go? Should any tax dollars be used? Host Matthew Peddie discusses the plan with a Tampa reporter and Atlanta historian.

GUESTS:

  • Ashley Kritzer, editor at large for the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
  • Tom Scott, professor emeritus of history and campus historian at Kennesaw State University

The taxman vs. DeSantis

(12:18) Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to slash — or even eliminate — property taxes, and Floridians are buzzing. Some want a break on ad valorem assessments, others fear losing schools, safety, roads and other essential services. Local officials and residents weigh in on what your taxes actually pay for and what could happen if they disappear.

GUESTS:

  • Monica White, Tampa resident and retired military
  • Bob Henriquez, Hillsborough County property appraiser
  • George Kruse, Manatee County commissioner

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
