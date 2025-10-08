Atlanta's Battery sparks Rays' plans and 'levy' breaking for property owners
On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," guests join us to discuss the Rays’ stadium plans and property tax pressures.
On “Florida Matters: Live & Local,” we dig into the Tampa Bay Rays’ new owners criteria for a new stadium they want open by 2029. Then, experts weigh in on what Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to slash property taxes could mean for schools and services. And, it's time to celebrate four-legged heroes with the Hero Dog Awards.
It’s batter up for new Rays owners
(0:00) Could the Rays have a new ballpark by 2029? The new owners say there is no choice. On Tuesday, managing partner Patrick Zalupski made his first Tampa appearance as a baseball boss and explained his vision for a 100-acre stadium development inspired by Atlanta’s Battery. Where should the stadium go? Should any tax dollars be used? Host Matthew Peddie discusses the plan with a Tampa reporter and Atlanta historian.
GUESTS:
- Ashley Kritzer, editor at large for the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
- Tom Scott, professor emeritus of history and campus historian at Kennesaw State University
The taxman vs. DeSantis
(12:18) Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to slash — or even eliminate — property taxes, and Floridians are buzzing. Some want a break on ad valorem assessments, others fear losing schools, safety, roads and other essential services. Local officials and residents weigh in on what your taxes actually pay for and what could happen if they disappear.
GUESTS:
- Monica White, Tampa resident and retired military
- Bob Henriquez, Hillsborough County property appraiser
- George Kruse, Manatee County commissioner