With the team negotiating a deal that would make relocation unlikely, the lawyer and investor in the Orlando Dreamers says "the Tampa area does not compare with Orange County" for baseball.
Rays negotiating sale to a group led by a Jacksonville home builder that includes Tampa Bay investorsThe Rays confirmed that they have begun exclusive discussions with a group led by billionaire Patrick Zalupski that also includes unspecified Tampa Bay investors. The local involvement could mean the team stays in the region.