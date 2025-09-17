Rays presidents Silverman, Auld to step down in anticipation of team being sold

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that co-presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld will step down from the team's operations once the team is sold, which is expected in the next two weeks.

Silverman, who has been with the team for two decades, will represent current owner Stu Sternberg on an executive advisory board being established by the new ownership group.

Auld will remain with the Rays as a senior advisor to ownership and the leadership team "during the transition and beyond," according to a statement from the team.

A group of investors led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zapulski is negotiating to buy the team.

In a statement, Silverman said serving the Rays has been one of the "greatest joys" of his life.

"What makes me proudest is seeing how the Rays have become woven into the region’s identity, with a true generational fan base taking shape," he continued. "Children who once came to games are now bringing their own families, and that sense of connection will continue to grow for decades to come."

Auld stated that he is grateful to continue supporting the team as a senior advisor.

“This organization has never only been about the wins and losses, it’s been about heart, purpose, and community," Auld said. "I’m deeply proud of all we’ve built together, and that pride comes from sharing this journey with some of the most dedicated, talented, and creative people I’ve ever known."

Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, told reporters Tuesday he wants the team to stay in the Tampa Bay area and expects the search for a new stadium to begin again after the sale.

The Rays will finish up this season in Tampa's George Steinbrenner Field, after Tropicana Field was damaged by last year's hurricanes. The Trop is undergoing repairs to its Teflon room and is expected to reopen next spring.

The team is contracted to play at the Trop through the 2028 season.