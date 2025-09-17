© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Rays presidents Silverman, Auld to step down in anticipation of team being sold

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
Man with Ray-Ban sunglasses and short dark hair looking to the right and wearing a blue polo shirt with a Rays star logo
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman watches players work out during the first practice for pitchers and catchers at spring training baseball camp, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Kissimmee.

The Rays said more information about the sale and the new ownership group will be shared after the deal is completed. It is expected to close within two weeks.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that co-presidents Matt Silverman and Brian Auld will step down from the team's operations once the team is sold, which is expected in the next two weeks.

Silverman, who has been with the team for two decades, will represent current owner Stu Sternberg on an executive advisory board being established by the new ownership group.

Auld will remain with the Rays as a senior advisor to ownership and the leadership team "during the transition and beyond," according to a statement from the team.

A group of investors led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zapulski is negotiating to buy the team.

ALSO READ: Manfred says Rays likely to restart ballpark site search after the team is sold

In a statement, Silverman said serving the Rays has been one of the "greatest joys" of his life.

"What makes me proudest is seeing how the Rays have become woven into the region’s identity, with a true generational fan base taking shape," he continued. "Children who once came to games are now bringing their own families, and that sense of connection will continue to grow for decades to come."

Auld stated that he is grateful to continue supporting the team as a senior advisor.

“This organization has never only been about the wins and losses, it’s been about heart, purpose, and community," Auld said. "I’m deeply proud of all we’ve built together, and that pride comes from sharing this journey with some of the most dedicated, talented, and creative people I’ve ever known."

Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball, told reporters Tuesday he wants the team to stay in the Tampa Bay area and expects the search for a new stadium to begin again after the sale.

The Rays will finish up this season in Tampa's George Steinbrenner Field, after Tropicana Field was damaged by last year's hurricanes. The Trop is undergoing repairs to its Teflon room and is expected to reopen next spring.

The team is contracted to play at the Trop through the 2028 season.

Men on top of dome repairing the roof
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF 897 News
Workers place new Teflon layers on the roof of Tropicana Field.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysMajor League BaseballStuart SternbergBrian AuldTropicana Field
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. Manfred says Rays likely to restart ballpark site search after the team is sold
  2. Orlando Dreamers say defections of two biggest investors won't hinder baseball quest
  3. As Rays and Zalupski work on sale, Orlando Dreamers secure up to $2 billion to get a team
  4. St. Petersburg City Council considers long-term economic impact of losing Rays
  5. MLB commissioner has no 'quibble' with Rays sale report as Tampa Bay area officials voice support
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now