© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Tampa Bay food banks expect demand to linger past the shutdown

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Staff and volunteers with St. Pete Free Clinic pack food into cars at a mobile food pantry on Nov. 8. It was hosted in collaboration with BayCare and JWB. Over 1,000 individuals were served at the Saturday event.
Courtesy of St. Pete Free Clinic
Staff and volunteers with St. Pete Free Clinic pack food into cars at a mobile food pantry on Nov. 8 hosted in collaboration with BayCare and JWB. Over 1,000 individuals were served at the Saturday event.

Despite the government reopening, leaders of regional food banks say they don't expect demand to slow anytime soon.

Food banks across the region saw a surge in demand during the government shutdown.

While federal paychecks, food assistance and other benefits are on track to resume, many people have already made tough choices to get by since Oct. 1.

“They may have taken on debt vehicles, they may have let bills lapse — all in order to feed themselves and try to survive," Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz said. "It will take quite a while for those folks to rebalance their household.”

This could drive sustained demand for weeks to come as families recover from the 43-day shutdown, according to leaders of regional food banks.

“We expect to need to continue to supply resources for the next three months at least,” Mantz said.

Meeting demand while navigating shortages

Regional food banks are developing strategies to acquire and distribute more food while trying to avoid shortages.

In October, tens of thousands of federal workers in the Tampa metro area were out of work and turned to local food banks and pantries for support.

ALSO READ: Tampa Bay area charities rally to help federal workers during shutdown

Mantz said keeping enough food on hand is a challenge without the extra draw on resources.

“There never is enough food. Period," he said. "We’re not meeting [the] need to begin with. We’re doing as much as we can with the resources that we have. And so, when you have a situation like we’re in now, it becomes an acute shortage.”

Feeding Tampa Bay acts as a large broker for the region, distributing food to around 400 partner charities and pantries across 10 counties.

Feeding Tampa Bay shutdown response
1 of 2  — Feeding Tampa Bay mobile food pantry
Feeding Tampa Bay volunteers and staff distribute food at an evening drive-thru event at their headquarters on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa.
Courtesy of Feeding Tampa Bay
An aerial view of Feeding Tampa Bay headquarters in Tampa.
2 of 2  — Feeding Tampa Bay
Cars line the parking lot at Feeding Tampa Bay waiting for food assistance.
Courtesy of Feeding Tampa Bay

All Faiths Food Bank operates a similar model, distributing food to around 300 local partners in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

CEO Nelle Miller said that while there is not a widespread shortage, they have had instances where they ran out of food at their consumer distribution sites.

“We’ve been turning cars away. We’ve run out of food at distributions,” she said. “It’s been unpredictable. Sometimes, it’s 30 cars. Sometimes, it’s 50 cars, and that’s a lot for here.”

The food bank recently purchased truckloads of pre-assembled dry goods to avoid shortages moving forward, even if “we are not able to give them produce and proteins at every distribution,” she said.

On Thursday, All Faiths Food Bank received a $100,000 donation from Hugh Culverhouse Jr. to support families recovering after the shutdown.

Other food banks have received large gifts, too. Last week, United Way Suncoast distributed $350,000 to 24 area food banks to support increased operations.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay nonprofits prop up groups offering assistance during the government shutdown

Some food banks, like Feeding Tampa Bay, have had to dip into reserves, too.

Jennifer Yeagley, the CEO for the St. Pete Free Clinic, said they also have reserves that they haven’t dipped into yet.

She said, for now, they are meeting demand.

“I believe we have — or should have — resources in this community to be able to step up [and] meet a short-term need. I don’t know that we can … meet the full need for an extended period of time,” Yeagley said.

New customers contribute to high demand

In October, Yeagley said the St. Pete Free Clinic distributed 400,000 more pounds of food compared to September.

Part of the reason for the jump in demand is new customers, she said.

St. Pete Free Clinic reports that over 8,000 residents used their distribution site for the first time in the last three months, accounting for around 55 percent of individuals served.

Yeagley said they experienced a similar jump during the COVID pandemic, and those numbers never corrected.

“Our numbers more than tripled, and we began serving, on average, 20,000 visitors per month … and that just became our new normal,” she said.

Yeagley wonders if the same trend, on a smaller scale, could happen in the aftermath of this historic government shutdown.

A volunteer loads food into a car in line at a mobile pantry distribution site.
Courtesy of All Faiths Food Bank
A volunteer loads food into a car in line at a mobile pantry distribution site with All Faiths Food Bank. The nonprofit estimates serving over 46,000 people since Sept. 1, including more than 2,000 first-time customers.

Mantz said the team at Feeding Tampa Bay has learned similar lessons.

“We know from past experience with pandemics and with hurricanes, for every day that a household is without resources, it’s a week of recovery,” he said.

Miller, at All Faiths Food Bank, is bracing for sustained demand as well despite federal food assistance resuming.

“People have eaten everything out of their cupboard, so they’re going to be replacing food,” she said. “A lot of people have found food banks that didn't go to them before and and SNAP doesn't fully cover the food bill for a family and barely covers it for an individual. So there's always a gap.”

Resources:

  • St. Pete Free Clinic Fresh Pantry offers free groceries to any Pinellas County residents with indoor and drive-thru options. Find available food pantries at thespfc.org/map/.
  • Feeding Tampa Bay has several “emergency response” food pantry distribution events on Monday, Nov. 17. Find various locations at feedingtampabay.org.
  • All Faiths Food Bank has extended hours at some resource centers. Find upcoming distribution schedules for Sarasota, Laurel/Nokomis, Venice, North Port, Englewood and Arcadia at allfaithsfoodbank.org/foodfinder/.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Tags
Economy / Business All Faiths Food BankFeeding Tampa Bayfederal shutdownSNAP
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Stories
  1. Tampa Bay nonprofits prop up groups offering assistance during the government shutdown
  2. 'Much more than a job': Food bank workers reflect on the joy they find in their work
  3. For students who rely on SNAP, school food pantries offer some relief
  4. Studies show 'food is medicine' for reducing blood pressure
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now