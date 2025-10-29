Lakeland's mayoral race, celebrating Public Media Music Day and the local craft beer scene

The Tampa Bay area’s growth isn’t just on the map — it’s on the ballot. Lakeland, one of the fastest-growing metros in the country, is choosing a new mayor, and residents are weighing in on how to manage the booming population, traffic and storm resilience.

We hear from local journalists who have been covering the four candidates and the issues shaping the city’s future.

Then, it's Public Media Music Day, and the region's local talent is taking center stage. From folk singers to R&B bassists, we’ll meet performers who entered NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest and learn how they’re sharing their sounds with the world — right from our backyard.

And for beer lovers, we'll discuss the craft brewing scene, which is bubbling over with success. We'll explore the region’s rich beer history.

Lakeland’s mayoral traffic jam

(0:00) Lakeland’s population has jumped 12% in just three years. Now four mayoral hopefuls are pitching plans to handle the boom — from housing crunches to roads to hurricane prep. We’ll hear what the candidates are saying about growth, flooding and life in a city that’s suddenly not so small.

GUESTS:



Trinity Laurino, LkldNow executive director

Anna Toms, LkldNow reporter

Tiny desk, mighty talent

(12:00) It’s Public Media Music Day, and Tampa Bay’s local musicians are taking center stage — even if it’s behind a desk. We chat with artists who submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, exploring their instruments, inspirations and creative journeys. Their stories hit all the right notes, from inspiration to performance.

GUESTS:



Ruben “Rugawd” Davila Jr., musician

Tyler David, musican

Erin Olds, musician

Hops, history and Houck

(35:50) What do you know about beer in Tampa Bay? From historic breweries to today’s craft craze, the region has been brewing for decades. Hear the story behind our suds culture from a longtime follower of the local imbibe scene and a former newspaper food editor.

GUEST:

