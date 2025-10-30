Preserving Black heritage in Progress Village, 65 years later

As the sun set, a few hundred people spread across Simmons Bowers Park in Progress Village, an historically Black neighborhood in Hillsborough County.

Neighbors, friends and family members reunited by hugging, smiling and chatting away on picnic tables and camping chairs.

Kids tossed a football, while others stood in line for fried fish and potatoes.

The Friday evening picnic kicked off a weekend of celebrating 65 years since Progress Village was established. Other events included a festival, sneakerball and a church service.

Back in 1960, Progress Village was one of the first affordable housing complexes for African American families the county. As new homes and buildings pop up around the community, some wonder if the neighborhood will be swallowed up by development, leaving their heritage as just a memory. But neighborhood leaders are taking action to preserve it through funding and seeking historic designation.

Memories of the early days

Charlie Robinson was a teenager when his family moved 65 years ago from public housing in West Tampa to their own home in Progress Village.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Charlie Robinson was about 14 when his family moved from West Tampa to Progress Village in 1960. He moved away at 18 but has remained involved in the community ever since.

“It was kind of like living in the country, just a long ways from shopping, a long ways from school,” Robinson said.

“And wasn't much transportation other than riding with your neighbors and things like that. But it was very different coming from the city and out here, where you can hear the crickets and the frogs and everything.”

His face lit up talking about late-night basketball games at the nearby park.

"We went out in the woods, we hunted, we played baseball, we played football. Big Park is across the street. We went to that park,” said 60-year-old event organizer Ronnie “Hoodie Hoo” Wilson.

“What we're doing is for how all of our elders told us to do. So, we're just trying to give back to our community,” Wilson said.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Ronnie "Hoodie Hoo" Wilson grew up in the Village and no longer resides there but continues to organize events for the community.

Yvonne and Clarence Fort are a couple of those elders. They’ve been married 64 years, residing in Progress Village their whole marriage.

“The neighborhood was awesome. Everybody had beautiful green grass. Everything was beautiful. We had all kind of projects: Who had the best lawn? Who had the best Christmas decoration?” said Yvonne.

“That was a chance to own your own house … so it was special for us because we could … make the community like we wanted to make it, and that's what we did,” Clarence Fort added.

“In fact, it was called the Progress Village Community with Pride, and we still have that pride today. So, that's why so many of us still live here.”

Their daughter, Angelita, left for college some years ago but has since moved back just four streets over from her parents.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Angelita Fort said reuniting with the people she and her brother grew up with at the Progress Village anniversary celebration was special.

“I actually moved back because of them. I wanted to be closer to them, since they were aging, and I just thought it was important to be here and be with them,” she said of her parents.

She said the Village of her childhood was filled with hard-working people from all walks of life.

“Lawyers, doctors, teachers, you name it. But it was just one big family unit. It was a village where everybody looked out for each other,” Angelita said.

“My mom was very active; she worked at the park in the concession stand, and my father was the coach of several different baseball teams. … I think that's what we're missing nowadays is that community piece, that part where people actually care about one another.”

Preserving a generational legacy

Progress Village has evolved since the ‘60s, though. It's now a mixed-race community with many Hispanic people.

Some original residents are passing on from old age, while families who’ve lived in the neighborhood for generations are selling their homes due to the rising cost of property insurance and taxes.

Others can’t afford to rebuild after flooding from last year’s hurricanes.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Bettye Napier has lived in Progress Village for about 60 years.

Bettye Napier, who moved into Progress Village around Halloween 1965, had to get a new roof and floors — the renovation was only completed about a week ago.

“My house was the only house that was hit in my block,” she said. “And it has taken me a whole year to get it done.”

Then there’s all the development surrounding the neighborhood, which longtime community member Elmott Vance is particularly concerned about.

"I think Progress Village is going to be swallowed up by all the surroundings. … the new homes and new apartments. People coming in, buying up the homes in Progress Village. So, by that, in another 60 years, you might not even know it was ever here," Vance said.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Elmott Vance, 73, said he doesn't recognize many of the younger generation currently residing in Progress Village. But he remembers his childhood there fondly, saying it was a great place to raise kids with many parents involved in sporting and social events.

Twanda Bradley said this is top of mind for her as president of the Progress Village Civic Council.

She said council members are pushing for the neighborhood to become federally recognized as an historical district, which would provide a pathway to government funding to preserve some of the buildings.

"So that's No. 1. No. 2 … focusing on making sure that we create generational wealth, generations to stay here," she said.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Progress Village Civic Council president Twanda Bradley was born and raised in the neighborhood. Her parents moved to the Village in 1960, and she was born two years later.

The Progress Village Council plans to do that by finding money to renovate homes, which were either worn over time or damaged by last year's storms.

"We did have our first set of funding that came through. Whoop! Whoop! Whoop! And so, this program will help individuals that need their plumbing redone,” Bradley said, adding that this is only the beginning.

Devin Ray Sr. has always lived in Progress Village.

"My whole life. Up from the dirt," he said.

His grandparents purchased one of the original model homes, and his family still owns it today.

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF Devin Ray Sr., 56, was able to go to college thanks to the Progress Village Scholarship Foundation. He played football and baseball at Florida A&M University.

It’s a testament to what Progress Village was created to do: provide the dream of homeownership to Black families.

“So, I'm hoping my kids, my nieces, my nephews continue to keep that within the family, and if it's possible, pick up some more homes out here to maintain them,” Ray said.

And even though a lot has changed over the years, he said, the foundation his ancestors built continues to live on.