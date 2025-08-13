Wednesday, August 13, 2025: Hanging with mermaids, and things to do for 813 Day

Sky is hanging out with mermaids! He got to chill with women who performed in Weeki Wachee in the 1960s, and for the first time in over 50 years, they were able to swim in the spring again, tails and all. Also, some events for you to check out tonight for 813 Day and beyond. And the news headlines, including the new lieutenant governor from Tampa.

1 of 4 — WeekiWacheeMermaids.jpg These mermaids who were able to swim through Wish of a Lifetime from AARP – Arlene, Ruth, Mary Jo, Cheryl, and Donna – vary in age between 75 and 79 years old.



Sky Lebron / WUSF 2 of 4 — WeekiWacheeMermaids2.jpg "It's like you never left. It's a magical it feels like you're at home again," Mary "Jo" McCoy said about getting the chance to swim in the spring after so many years. Amelie Horace / WUSF 3 of 4 — Legacy mermaids WUSF 4 of 4 — Legacy mermaids 2 Sky Lebron / WUSF