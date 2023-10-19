Egyptian-inspired Bastet Brewing in Tampa brings beer back to its roots

Listen to the episode

Tampa’s historic Ybor City district is known for its nightlife. But just a few blocks away, you’ll find a bar that’s reminiscent of another time and place.

Bastet Brewing pays homage to the beer culture of ancient Egypt. And that’s the vibe you’ll get when you step inside, from the mural on the wall down to the smallest details.

Friends Huston Lett and Tom Ross opened Bastet in November 2020. Despite the ups and downs of the pandemic, they’ve grown Bastet into one of Tampa’s most buzzed-about watering holes. Bastet was even featured in the documentary One Pint at a Time about Black-owned breweries. (Former Zest guest Latiesha Cook of St. Petersburg-based Beer Kulture also appears in the film.)

Dalia recently visited Bastet for a tour. In this conversation, Huston and Tom explain how they went from working at a law firm to owning their own brewery and how their mutual love of cooking influences the beer they brew. Stick around to the end for a taste test featuring a special guest.

Related episodes:

Thank you to our sponsors: Seitenbacher and Adalay Interiors

