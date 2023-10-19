© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Egyptian-inspired Bastet Brewing in Tampa brings beer back to its roots

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published October 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
A flight of drinks on a wooden board. A paper on the board reads: "1. Pie of Ra, 2. Tater Pie, 3. Ube Dube Do, 4. Van Gogh Man Gogh." A white coaster on the side has an image of a black cat with "Bastet Brewing" written underneath.
Bastet Brewing
Bastet Brewing pays homage to the beer culture of ancient Egypt.

Friends Huston Lett and Tom Ross opened Bastet in November 2020, and they’ve grown it into one of Tampa’s most buzzed-about watering holes.

Listen to the episode

Tampa’s historic Ybor City district is known for its nightlife. But just a few blocks away, you’ll find a bar that’s reminiscent of another time and place.

Bastet Brewing pays homage to the beer culture of ancient Egypt. And that’s the vibe you’ll get when you step inside, from the mural on the wall down to the smallest details.

Friends Huston Lett and Tom Ross opened Bastet in November 2020. Despite the ups and downs of the pandemic, they’ve grown Bastet into one of Tampa’s most buzzed-about watering holes. Bastet was even featured in the documentary One Pint at a Time about Black-owned breweries. (Former Zest guest Latiesha Cook of St. Petersburg-based Beer Kulture also appears in the film.)

Dalia recently visited Bastet for a tour. In this conversation, Huston and Tom explain how they went from working at a law firm to owning their own brewery and how their mutual love of cooking influences the beer they brew. Stick around to the end for a taste test featuring a special guest.

Arts / Culture TampaYbor CityBeer
