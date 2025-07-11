© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Who is in charge of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’? Property insurance reforms and weekly news briefing 

WLRN Public Media
Published July 11, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
A group of Florida lawmakers, including Sen. Shevrin Jones D-West Park, visited the immigration detention center dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz' Thursday, where they were denied entry.
Sen. Shevrin Jones
A group of Florida lawmakers, including Sen. Shevrin Jones D-West Park, visited the immigration detention center dubbed 'Alligator Alcatraz' Thursday, where they were denied entry.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke about the new immigrant detention center in the Everglades with Rep. Anna Eskamani and spoke about the contractors who have been hired to operate the facility with Bob Norman of the Florida Trident. Then, we were joined by former state senator Jeff Brandes about property insurance reform.

Who is in charge of 'Alligator Alcatraz'?  

Florida has taken a lead role among states in passing laws and taking actions to support President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement goals.

That includes a newly built migrant detention center in the Everglades. The facility sits on an airstrip seized from its owner Miami-Dade County by the state.

Millions of state tax dollars are being spent on the center. What companies are doing the work? And who is ultimately paying?

Guests:

  • Rep. Anna Eskamani, member of the Florida House of Representatives (D-District 42). 
  • Bob Norman, senior editor of the Florida Trident. 

Property insurance reforms 

Property insurance matters to the people of Florida.

In fact, one in three Floridians say their biggest concern is the cost of homeownership, according to a poll from University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab.

Just three years ago, insurance affordability hardly registered as an important issue in surveys of Floridians.

And while the rate of increases has slowed down a lot, Florida home and condo owners are still paying some of the highest insurance premiums in the country.

Despite the high rates, state lawmakers did not pass any new substantial insurance legislation this year.

Guest:

  • Jeff Brandes, former state senator, founder and president of the Florida Policy Project. 

Weekly news briefing 

A team of experts from Colorado State University, which releases a widely used annual storm forecast, downgraded its initial outlook.

They had been predicting an above-average season. Now, they're calling for a slightly above-normal 2025 Atlantic basin hurricane season with 16 named storms and 8 hurricanes. That's one less in each case from original forecasts.

This week, a former director of a federal government meteorology lab warned proposed funding cuts threaten the improvement of hurricane forecasts.

It's been a little over six months since Florida's law banning camping and sleeping in public places took full effect. The Orlando area has one of the highest numbers of people experiencing homelessness. So, how effective has it been in reducing homelessness in the Orlando area?

Despite some community pushback, the iconic Fort Lauderdale Beach basketball courts will soon be converted to pickleball courts.

