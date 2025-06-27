Environmental groups sue to block 'Alligator Alcatraz' in Everglades

Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block a migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” now being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the project until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal and state law. There is also supposed to be a chance for public comment, according to the lawsuit filed in Miami federal court.

Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane threat to the ecologically sensitive wetlands, while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials have defended it as part of the state’s aggressive push to support President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

The center is set to begin processing people who entered the U.S. illegally as soon as next week, DeSantis said Friday on “Fox and Friends.”

“The state of Florida is all in on President Trump's mission,” DeSantis said on a tour of the facility. “There needs to be more ability to intake, process and deport.”

The state is plowing ahead with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the Miami Dade County-owned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami.

The state Republican Party has even begun selling T-shirts and other merchandise emblazoned with the “Alligator Alcatraz” slogan.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity as well as the Friends of the Everglades, an organization started decades ago by “River of Grass” author and Everglades champion Marjory Stoneman Douglas to battle the original plan to build the airport. They are represented by the Earthjustice law firm and other attorneys including Florida writer Carl Hiassen's son, Scott Hiassen.

“This site is more than 96% wetlands, surrounded by the Big Cypress National Preserve, and is habitat for the endangered Florida panther and other iconic species,” said Eve Samples, Friends of the Everglades executive director, in a news release. “This scheme is not only cruel, it threatens the Everglades ecosystem that state and federal taxpayers have spent billions to protect.”

The lawsuit names several federal and state agencies as defendants, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

DeSantis's spokesman said they will oppose the lawsuit in court.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has insisted that Florida will be a force multiplier for federal immigration enforcement, and this facility is a necessary staging operation for mass deportations located at a pre-existing airport that will have no impact on the surrounding environment," said spokesman Bryan Griffin in an email. "We look forward to litigating this case.”

A protest led by Native Americans who consider the land sacred is planned near the site on Saturday. There are 15 remaining traditional Miccosukee and Seminole tribal villages in Big Cypress, as well as ceremonial and burial grounds and other gathering sites.