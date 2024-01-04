'Happiest Plate on Earth' podcast hosts dish on Disney dining

Listen to the episode

A trip to Disney World will cost you upwards of $100 per person, per day—and that’s before you’ve eaten a single bite.

But with some expert knowledge, you can eat like a king—or perhaps, a Disney princess—and still have money left over for a pair of Mickey ears.

This week we’re chatting with Kristi Rada and Danae Allison, two of the co-hosts of the Happiest Plate on Earth podcast. Kristi is a Disneyphile, Danae works as a chef at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.

In this conversation, the ladies offer tips for saving money, time and sanity as you eat your way through the theme parks. They’ll also share their favorite Disney dining experiences and advice for guests with allergies or other special dietary needs.