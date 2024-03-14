© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

'Florida Foodie' co-hosts Lisa Bell and Candace Campos dish on their favorite Orlando-area eats

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published March 14, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT

They discuss Florida’s changing culinary landscape and their favorite places to eat.

Listen to the episode

Here at The Zest, we love introducing you to other Florida Foodies. So who better to invite as guests than the hosts of the Florida Foodie podcast?

The show is produced by Orlando’s CBS affiliate, News 6 WKMG, and hosted by news anchor Lisa Bell and meteorologist/anchor Candace Campos. The ladies chatted with us about Central Florida’s changing culinary landscape and their favorite places to eat.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastOrlandoPodcast
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now