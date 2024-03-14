Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
'Florida Foodie' co-hosts Lisa Bell and Candace Campos dish on their favorite Orlando-area eats
They discuss Florida’s changing culinary landscape and their favorite places to eat.
Here at The Zest, we love introducing you to other Florida Foodies. So who better to invite as guests than the hosts of the Florida Foodie podcast?
The show is produced by Orlando’s CBS affiliate, News 6 WKMG, and hosted by news anchor Lisa Bell and meteorologist/anchor Candace Campos. The ladies chatted with us about Central Florida’s changing culinary landscape and their favorite places to eat.