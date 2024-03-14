'Florida Foodie' co-hosts Lisa Bell and Candace Campos dish on their favorite Orlando-area eats

Listen to the episode

Here at The Zest, we love introducing you to other Florida Foodies. So who better to invite as guests than the hosts of the Florida Foodie podcast?

The show is produced by Orlando’s CBS affiliate, News 6 WKMG, and hosted by news anchor Lisa Bell and meteorologist/anchor Candace Campos. The ladies chatted with us about Central Florida’s changing culinary landscape and their favorite places to eat.