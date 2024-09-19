© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Pro basketball player (and Dalia’s bonus daughter) Ariel Colón reveals her slam-dunk diet

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
Dalia Colón
/
Courtesy

She plays for teams in Puerto Rico and Portugal and shares how her diet changes when she’s playing overseas.

Listen to the episode

A lot of people I interview on the podcast come to feel like family. But this week’s guest actually is family.

I’m chatting with my stepdaughter, Ariel Colón, who is a 25-year-old professional basketball player.

Ariel has been playing basketball since she was in elementary school, which is when we first met. And she hasn’t stopped. She played throughout high school and college, and she now splits her time between pro teams in Lares, Puerto Rico, and Aveiro, Portugal.

Before Ariel headed back overseas, we sat down at home to talk about the role food has played in her basketball career. In this conversation, she shares how her eating habits have evolved over the years, how her diet changes when she’s playing overseas and food advice for us mere mortals.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest Podcast
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now