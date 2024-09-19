Pro basketball player (and Dalia’s bonus daughter) Ariel Colón reveals her slam-dunk diet

Listen to the episode

A lot of people I interview on the podcast come to feel like family. But this week’s guest actually is family.

I’m chatting with my stepdaughter, Ariel Colón, who is a 25-year-old professional basketball player.

Ariel has been playing basketball since she was in elementary school, which is when we first met. And she hasn’t stopped. She played throughout high school and college, and she now splits her time between pro teams in Lares, Puerto Rico, and Aveiro, Portugal.

Before Ariel headed back overseas, we sat down at home to talk about the role food has played in her basketball career. In this conversation, she shares how her eating habits have evolved over the years, how her diet changes when she’s playing overseas and food advice for us mere mortals.