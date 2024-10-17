Making cheese is a breeze at Tampa’s Cheeseology

Listen to the episode

This week, it’s our cheesiest episode yet. We’re heading to Cheeseology.

Located in a 125-year-old building in Tampa’s historic Ybor City neighborhood, the shop offers cheesemaking classes, tastings, take-home cheeses and other local products for sale.

Dalia and The Zest’s brand manager, Alexandria Ebron, visited Cheeseology for a conversation with co-owner Kelly Hays. In this conversation, Kelly shares how a vacation inspired her and her husband, Paul, to open the shop in early 2024. She also goes over the basics of cheesemaking and how to choose a cheese you’ll love, even if you’re cutting back on dairy.

After their chat, Dalia and Alex stuck around for Cheeseology’s pizza class, in which they made mozzarella, used the cheese to make a pizza and then enjoyed their creation in Cheeseology’s cafe area.