© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Making cheese is a breeze at Tampa’s Cheeseology

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published October 17, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT

Head to Cheeseology in Ybor City, where you can learn to make your own mozzarella, cannoli, pizza and more.

Listen to the episode

This week, it’s our cheesiest episode yet. We’re heading to Cheeseology.

Located in a 125-year-old building in Tampa’s historic Ybor City neighborhood, the shop offers cheesemaking classes, tastings, take-home cheeses and other local products for sale.

Dalia and The Zest’s brand manager, Alexandria Ebron, visited Cheeseology for a conversation with co-owner Kelly Hays. In this conversation, Kelly shares how a vacation inspired her and her husband, Paul, to open the shop in early 2024. She also goes over the basics of cheesemaking and how to choose a cheese you’ll love, even if you’re cutting back on dairy.

After their chat, Dalia and Alex stuck around for Cheeseology’s pizza class, in which they made mozzarella, used the cheese to make a pizza and then enjoyed their creation in Cheeseology’s cafe area.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastYbor Citycheese
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now