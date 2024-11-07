© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

How 'Fab the Vegan' dropped 150 pounds, reversed diabetes and became a plant-based influencer

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST
Man wearing a hat and sportcoat sitting at a table with food in front of him

After developing Type 2 diabetes and having a heart attack in his 40s, Clearwater resident Fabricio Zambrano switched to a plant-based lifestyle.

Fabricio Zambrano is one of the most dapper men you’ll ever meet. Perpetually dressed in fitted clothes and a panama hat, Fab looks, well, fabulous.

But he didn’t always dress like this. Because he didn’t always feel like this. For most of his life, Fabricio wore oversize T-shirts to hide his 5-8, 300-pound frame. He subsisted mostly on fast food and did not exercise.

But after Fab hit a life-threatening rock bottom, the Clearwater resident revamped his habits. He adopted a plant-based lifestyle, started exercising and eventually lost half his body weight. Today, the 61-year-old grandfather is known around Tampa Bay as Fab the Vegan. Through Facebook, Instagram and countless media appearances, he shares his journey and offers inspiration for anyone looking to make changes.

Dalia first met Fab when they both appeared on an episode of Bloom about plant-based eating. They recently reconnected for a conversation about Fab’s health journey, advice for changing one’s eating habits and how to deal with friends and family who oppose your new lifestyle.
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
