Kahwa Coffee owners on building their business and what they really think of Starbucks

Whether you’re a coffee fiend or you’ve sworn off caffeine, you’re likely to find a beverage you’ll love at Kahwa Coffee. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, the boutique coffee company specializes in—what else?—java.

But since starting Kahwa, owners Raphael and Sarah Perrier have expanded Kawha’s offerings—and its footprint. Today there are 18 locations; that’s one for every year Kahwa has been in business.

Dalia visited the Perriers at Kahwa’s headquarters in St. Petersburg. (Even the parking lot smells like coffee!) In this conversation, Raphael and Sarah share how they went from meeting in a cafe to leading their family and a coffee empire together. They also discuss how they keep customers engaged while drinking the same beverage day after day, trends in the coffee industry that have staying power and what they really think of Starbucks.