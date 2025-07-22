Florida's COVID-19 deaths top 1,100 in 2025. It's a far lower pace than the previous five years

More than 1,100 Florida deaths have been linked to COVID-19 this year, as the number continues to gradually increase.

Data posted Monday on the Florida Department of Health website showed 1,144 reported deaths linked to the virus in 2025, up from 1,027 deaths at the end of June.

Broward County has had the largest number of deaths, with 82. It is followed by Palm Beach County, with 78; Miami-Dade County, with 77; Pinellas County, with 69; Polk County, with 67; and Hillsborough County, with 66.

The pace of deaths this year is far lower than during the past five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the state in early 2020, with a reported 23,351 deaths that year. The deaths totaled 39,876 in 2021; 21,317 in 2022; 8,448 in 2023; and 6,025 in 2024, according to the Department of Health.

