Empowering patients through health education and advocating for the voiceless

A recent survey by Cleveland Clinic reveals critical gaps in women's health knowledge, from widespread misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease and stroke risks to confusion surrounding hormone therapy.

On this episode of "What's Health," Dr. Claudia Mason, a physician at the Women's Health Institute at Cleveland Clinic, explains how these blind spots manifest and why they persist.

Mason, an expert on women's health, gives advice on self-advocacy in medical settings and identifies systemic changes the medical establishment should consider to better educate and empower women.

In the later block, we take an inside look at patient advocacy in high-pressure health care environments like neonatal intensive care units.

Julie Hatch, a neonatal nurse practitioner, explains how advocates provide a voice for patients who can't speak for themselves and help families navigate uncertainty and fear.

Hatch, author of "The Very Best of Care," highlights the need to balance medical urgency with compassionate communication. She also addresses common barriers families face, such as cultural differences and emotional exhaustion.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

