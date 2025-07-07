A look at the science and politics behind the president's annual physical

When the president of the United States undergoes a physical, it's a matter of public interest. But what do these high-stakes health assessments really examine? with

In this episode of "What's Health," we explore the intersection of medicine, politics and history with Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who served as President Barack Obama's physician from 2009 to 2013.

Kuhlman, a retired Navy doctor, was also director of White House medical unit under President George W. Bush. And as White House physician, he cared for then-Vice President Joe Biden, President Bill Clinton, President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Kuhlman shares with host Dr. Joe Sirven what presidential physicals can reveal — not just about the commander in chief, but about our own approach to health.

Then, we discuss where to go when illness or injury suddenly strikes. What are the differences between emergency and urgent care, and which venue is appropriate for common ailments from ear aches to chest pain.

The conversation includes Dr. Shilpa Amin, emergency medical director for HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Denny Rhoades, regional market medical director for HCA Urgent Care, CareNow and MD Now.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

