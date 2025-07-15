An action plan to help aging adults with Type 2 diabetes take charge of their health

Type 2 diabetes is a common condition in older adults, affecting about 30% of people 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A surprising number of people remain undiagnosed because they attribute symptoms, such as cognitive and vision changes, to normal signs of aging.

ALSO READ: A look at the science and politics behind the president's annual physical

On this episode of "What's Health," Dr. Medha Munshi, a leading expert on geriatric diabetes, outlines an action plan to help aging adults with the illness take charge of their health.

Munshi is director of the geriatrics diabetes program at the Joslin Diabetes Center, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-author of "Aging Well with Diabetes: A 10- Point Action Plan for Older Adults."

In the next block, we'll look into unlocking the secrets and science of longevity.

Dr. Herbert Weissbach, a biochemist and longevity pioneer, discusses how oxidative stress and mitochondrial decline negatively affect health over time. Targeting these culprits at the cellular level may hold the key to increasing lifespan.

Weissbach is professor emeritus at Florida Atlantic University and the founder of Prolindox.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Click here for previous episodes of "What's Health Got to Do With It?"

Copyright 2025 WJCT News