Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Cookbook author and cancer survivor Rujel Buggs: 'Don’t wait' to start eating right

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published December 5, 2024 at 7:01 AM EST

The Valrico resident was determined to eat right and exercise. But she makes an exception for holidays and Sunday family dinners. She shares some of her favorite indulgences in her cookbook.

Listen to the episode

Surviving breast cancer gave Rujel Buggs the motivation to eat right and exercise. It also gave her a new appreciation for comfort food — in moderation.

Moderation is the name of the game for Rujel, who shares healthy recipes and fitness inspiration on social media. But for holidays and Sunday dinners with family, she goes all out preparing Southern favorites like mac and cheese and peach cobbler pound cake. Rujel shares many of those recipes in her cookbook, A Taste from My Mother’s Kitchen: Southern Inspired Soul Food Recipes.

Dalia visited Rujel at home in Valrico and pulled up a stool at the kitchen counter. As they chatted, Rujel prepared lunch — a veggie-filled pasta salad. And for dessert? Peach cobbler. After all, everything in moderation.
