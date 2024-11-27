Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
Holiday feast: The real first Thanksgiving, how to lighten up fall foods and more
The Zest podcast brings you a Thanksgiving feast featuring excerpts from some of the show's holiday-related conversations.
This week, we’re dishing up excerpts from conversations related to Thanksgiving and the holiday season.
First up, historian Andrew Batten discusses some of the food that might’ve been on the table at that first Thanksgiving meal in St. Augustine, and he explains why Florida is the birthplace of fusion cuisine.
Then, Jacksonville media personality Yanira “Yaya” Cardona shares Puerto Rican holiday traditions that some Floridians practice.
Finally, chef Richard Anderson shares tips for lightning up traditional Thanksgiving foods.
