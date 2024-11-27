Holiday feast: The real first Thanksgiving, how to lighten up fall foods and more

Listen to the episode

This week, we’re dishing up excerpts from conversations related to Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

First up, historian Andrew Batten discusses some of the food that might’ve been on the table at that first Thanksgiving meal in St. Augustine, and he explains why Florida is the birthplace of fusion cuisine.

Then, Jacksonville media personality Yanira “Yaya” Cardona shares Puerto Rican holiday traditions that some Floridians practice.

Finally, chef Richard Anderson shares tips for lightning up traditional Thanksgiving foods.

