Hostage families calling for Netanyahu's resignation

Published December 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST

Families of hostages taken by Hamas held a fiery meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with some reportedly calling for his resignation. Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment on Gaza continues as aid workers struggle to meet a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR.

